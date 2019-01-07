Message from Youth OUTright:

Youth OUTright is in dire straights.

If you value the work YO does with LGBTQIA+ youth in our community, now is the time to act! We needed to raise $12,000 in our end-of-year campaign for a updated focus, and we raised about $6,000. For 2018, the board of directors decided to take a risk by hiring two full time co-directors and renting space for youth meetings. We used all our reserves and have realized that model is not sustainable. On Thursday January 10th, the board of directors will meet to vote on if we can restructure into a sustainable organization or if now is the time to dissolve. In order to restructure, we need new board members to bring fresh perspective, commitment to the work, and time to dedicate.



If you want to see Youth OUTright continue to serve the WNC region, please contact us NOW. You can email this address if you would like to join our board or volunteer:

lorena.russell@youthoutright.org and/or adrian.parra@youthoutright.org



You can use this link to donate.