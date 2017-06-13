Press release from the YWCA Asheville:

ASHEVILLE, NC – We are excited to announce that YWCA Asheville has been chosen as one of the top three nominees for YWCA USA’s nationwide Association Excellence Award for Racial Justice!

YWCA USA presents Excellence Awards in three categories: Advocacy, Racial Justice and Women’s Empowerment. Nominations submitted reflect the distinctive and community-changing work YWCA associations are doing throughout the country. Of the YWCAs nominated, three are selected in each category as finalists and the entire network of 216 YWCAs vote for the association whose work they find most outstanding.

“Every YWCA works to eliminate racism and empower women, but we are especially honored to recognize YWCA Asheville, YWCA Evanston/Northshore, and YWCA Rochester for their dedication to providing excellent racial justice programming in their communities,” said Casey Harden, Interim CEO, YWCA USA.

YWCA Asheville has been selected as a finalist for the Association Excellence Award for Racial Justice based on our three main racial justice initiatives: our robust Stand Against Racism campaign; implementation of internal and external Racial Justice Workshops; and bold community leadership spearheading the development of the Racial Justice Coalition (RJC). This year, the RJC led an initiative to revise the Asheville Police Department’s (APD) use of force policy. A community working group convened with APD to revise the policy, which now emphasizes de-escalation and accountability – holding APD officers to a higher standard than the North Carolina statute.

“We are so honored. We share this recognition with our many community partners who make up the Racial Justice Coalition as well as community groups and individuals who take a Stand Against Racism with us each year. It will take all of us working together to continue to make progress towards our bold mission of Eliminating Racism,” said Beth Maczka, CEO, YWCA Asheville.

The winner will be announced at the Women of Distinction Awards Gala in Washington, D.C on June 16, 2017, during the YWCA USA National Conference, Bold Mission, Bright Future.