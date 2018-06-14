Press release from YWCA of Asheville:

It is a multi-faceted issue with many contributing causes, but the fact remains: there just isn’t enough childcare available for working families in our area. In an effort to combat the increasing challenge of finding childcare, YWCA of Asheville is expanding its Early Learning Program to provide care for an additional 42 children starting this summer.

YWCA of Asheville’s Early Learning Program is a five-star, licensed center focused on high-quality early childhood education. Its team of certified teachers has over 370 years of collective experience. In addition to small class sizes, the presence of two Foster Grandparents in each classroom means children receive even more one-on-one attention. YWCA ensures that children are receiving the emotional, social, and educational support they need to thrive.

“We are their home away from home,” said Denise Purcell, Director of the Early Learning Program. “It is important to have people who are well-trained, and really love children; to give them the best care possible and set them up for future success.”

The YWCA currently serves 80 children ages six-weeks through five-years. The expansion will include the addition of a new infant classroom as well as two Pre-K classrooms. As children move into these new classrooms and others advance into the next age-group, more spots will begin to open up throughout the center for all ages. The YWCA Early Learning Program serves 50% private pay families and 50% state-subsidy vouchered families.

“Our childcare center, like all our programs, is mission-based,” said Purcell. “This balance is important to keep the center running strong, and most importantly, in-line with the YW’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.”

The expansion project at the YWCA extends to more than just building out new classrooms. The YWCA will also be re-visioning its outdoor play spaces and upgrading its in-house kitchen to handle the increased volume of meals. The YWCA childcare expansion is made possible largely in part to funding from Buncombe County with thanks to EarthFare for a grant towards the kitchen remodel.

Construction and outfitting of the new classrooms is expected to be complete by mid-July with children starting in August. For program and enrollment information contact Denise Purcell at 828-254-7206 x 106 or go online to www.ywcaofasheville.org/elp.