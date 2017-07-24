Press release:

Beginning in August 2017 the YWCA Diabetes Wellness & Prevention Program (DWP) is taking on a new model. Through our new evidence-based curriculum, DWP aims to help program participants lower A1C blood sugar levels, lose weight, increase energy, and build a community of support.

The YWCA Diabetes Wellness & Prevention Program is available for people in our community already diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes or at risk for Type 2 Diabetes. The program runs twice a year in August and April with enrollment for both sessions open year-round. Participants commit to seven weeks of group workshops followed by six months of support group meetings all while upholding weekly fitness requirements. By working out together and supporting each other, participants create an environment of acceptance and friendship while making big changes in their lives.

To enhance the program, YWCA is collaborating with Western North Carolina Community Health Services (WNCCHS) to co-facilitate the group sessions.

“WNCCHS and the YWCA have a similar mission and values – equity, empowerment, inclusion, and dignity – and we also serve a similar demographic of individuals through our community health initiatives,” said Leah Berger Singer, YWCA Preventive Health Coordinator. “We both embrace the differences that people may bring to the table and aim to equip all persons with what they need in order to live a healthy life through quality service and acceptance.”

Throughout the program, Leah Berger-Singer and Randall Bowman with WNCCHS will lead participants first through the Diabetes Self-Management Program developed by Stanford University, followed by the National Diabetes Prevention Program: Prevent T2 developed by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). By using these two evidence-based models together, our participants will gain a deeper understanding of how to prevent Type 2 Diabetes, live healthier with Diabetes and possibly even reverse their diagnosis.

“WNCCHS has partnered with the YWCA Diabetes Wellness & Prevention Program to improve outcomes for patients and for the community,” said Scott Parker, WNCCHS Director of Development. “We look forward to this partnership with the YWCA for this unique opportunity to further educate and encourage diabetes wellness.”

For more details or to sign up for YWCA’s Diabetes Wellness & Prevention Program, please contact Leah Berger-Singer, Preventive Health Coordinator at leah.bs@ywcaofasheville.org or 828.245.7206 ext. 212.