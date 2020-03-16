Press release from the YWCA of Asheville:

Your health and the health of our community is our top priority. With that in mind, we are closing YWCA facilities to the public and transitioning into a community resource center. Our closing will be implemented as follows:

Monday, March 16: YWCA Fitness and Aquatics programs will be closed as of 9 p.m.

Monday, March 16: All YWCA Programming that has not been scheduled remotely is canceled

Tuesday, March 17: YWCA Childcare (Early Learning, NC Pre-K, Headstart, Empowerment Childcare, and A-B Tech childcare) will close at 6 p.m. We are hopeful that this will allow families time to make other arrangements.

These closures are in effect until Monday, March 30; however, as our county status with COVID-19 changes, this might also change.

While we will be closed to the general public, we are transitioning our site into a Community Resource Center in order to continue assisting our community through this time. Therefore, we will be partnering with Manna Food Bank to package and deliver food for those in need starting Tuesday, March 17. We are also looking at providing childcare to first responders, healthcare workers, and essential county personnel.

“The greatness of community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” — Coretta Scott King

We are in this together, and with your help we can make sure the most vulnerable among us make it through this crisis.

If you would like to help us in our efforts click here to donate to our emergency fund. To volunteer, please contact Amanda Durst at amanda.durst@ywcaofasheville.org.