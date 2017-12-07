Hour of Code!



Computers are everywhere, changing every industry on the planet. But not every student gets the opportunity to learn computer science. If you’ve heard about the Hour of Code before, you might know it made history — more than 100 million students around the world have tried #HourofCode

Join this Global Movement and give your child an Hour of Code at Zaniac! Zaniac is hosting one Hour of Code Event each day this week for free to give more children the opportunity to code! Join us Monday Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8. Hour of Code is offered at the Zaniac Learning Campus in Biltmore Park Town Square from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Choose a day based on a child’s grade level and interest below! Questions? Call us: 828.575.0355

Monday, December 4th -> Coding with Blockly. Grades 1-2



Tuesday, December 5th -> Coding with Scratch. Grades 2-4



Wednesday, December 6th -> Coding with Python. Grades 4-8



Thursday, December 7th -> Coding with Java. Grades 4-8



Friday, December 8th -> Coding & Web Design. Grades 4-8

Spaces are limited to first come, first serve. Register early to secure your spot!

Photo courtesy of Zaniac Learning Center

Why Coding?

Every 21st-century student should have the opportunity to learn how to create technology. Computer science concepts also help nurture creativity and problem-solving skills to prepare students for any future career.

Economic opportunity for all. Computing occupations are the fastest-growing, best paying, and now the largest sector of all new wages in the United States. Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed.

Students also love it! Recent surveys show that among classes students “like a lot,” computer science and engineering rank near the top—only performing arts, art, and design are higher.

Join Zaniac as we inspire children with the technology skills for a brighter future!

Click below to Enroll and sign up under Campus Events.

https://www.zaniaclearning.com/asheville/