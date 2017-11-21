Press release from Mars Hill University:

Zoe & Cloyd Headline Winter’s Tune Concert (with guests Lillian Chase and Rhiannon Ramsey)

Looking for some warm tunes on a cold mountain night? On Friday, December 8, at 7:00 p.m., Zoe & Cloyd will be fiddling and harmonizing at the annual Winter’s Tune concert hosted by Mars Hill University’s Ramsey Center for Regional Studies.

The Liston B. Ramsey Center for Regional Studies, which also presents the annual Bascom Lamar Lunsford “Minstrel of Appalachia” Festival (one of the oldest folk music festivals in the country), explores the history, culture, and environment of the Southern Appalachian region. For the past few years the center has presented Winter’s Tune to celebrate the rich musical heritage of this mountain region. This year, the concert will be given by duo Zoe & Cloyd. They will be joined by special guests Lillian Chase and Rhiannon Ramsey, who are carrying on the fine fiddling traditions of Madison County.

Zoe & Cloyd (Natalya Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller) spring from deep roots in American music. Founding members of the acclaimed Americana trio Red June, Weinstein and Miller recently released their second full-length album, “Eyes Brand New,” which highlights their signature harmonies and has guest appearances from Will Straughan and Jens Kruger. John Cloyd Miller is a twelfth generation North Carolina native and the grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler Jim Shumate. He is well known for his haunting singing and award-winning songwriting. Natalya Weinstein also comes from a musical family: her father is a master jazz pianist and her grandfather, originally from Russia, was a professional klezmer musician. She is an accomplished and sought-after fiddler in a variety of styles, as well as an inspired singer and songwriter. Zoe & Cloyd’s debut recording, “Equinox” (2015), met with high acclaim and the pair have continued to gain momentum with a 1st place win at the prestigious FreshGrass Festival Duo Contest, along with performances at MerleFest, Music City Roots and more.

Lillian Chase and Rhiannon Ramsey are two young fiddlers who have studied under famed Madison County fiddler Arvil Freeman. Both have performed at Shindig on the Green, the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival, and the Lunsford Festival.

Winter’s Tune will take place in the Broyhill Chapel on the campus of Mars Hill University. Doors will open at 6:30 pm and seating is first-come, first-served. Purchase tickets early for a discount. For more information, phone (828) 689-1115, email lweinstein@mhu.edu, or visit the Ramsey Center website: https://www.mhu.edu/about/what-to-do-and-see/ramsey-center/. For tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3119883