A Year in Beer: Beneath the surface at One World Brewing’s downtown taproom

Posted on by Christopher Arbor
UNDERWORLD: Bartender Maria Laverde was on duty on a recent Wednesday when the Year in Beer crew descended on One World Brewing's downtown, downstairs taproom. Photo by Christopher Arbor

On Jan. 1, Christopher Arbor and his friends pledged to visit one Asheville brewery each week for all of 2025 in the order that they opened, then share the experience with Mountain Xpress readers. To read about their recent visit to Hi-Wire Brewing, visit avl.mx/en8.

“The night is young; so am I for a little while.” — Greg Brown

Slide down a back alley, slip through a massive vault door, descend a mysterious series of staircases and arrive in a dimly lit, windowless chamber. If you have a fog machine, run it — that’s about the only thing that could possibly make One World Brewing’s downtown location more cinematic.

With minor changes, this place could be the movie set for a speakeasy, a hobbit hole, the belly of a pirate ship, the vaults beneath Gringotts bank or the inside of a fallout shelter. Somehow all these disparate vibes come together to form something cohesive and compelling. I absolutely love it. 

On our group’s recent stop at the taproom, bartender Maria Laverde — who, I learned, used to be a professional motorcyclist — poured me the tasty Boats of Oats stout. It had lots of robust yet nuanced flavors that all complement each other beautifully. I then sidled up to my crew in the middle of the bunker around a large table, which I discovered was made from the floor of an old elevator. 

March Madness was underway, but our male-heavy crew eschews stereotypes in at least two important ways: We don’t talk about sports, and we don’t talk about women. The one time we broke the rules, we broke both at once with a heated conversation around the competing basketball skills of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

I ended up in a conversation with my old friend Todd Burkhalter and new friend Frank Ungert about the Germany’s purity laws for beer (reinheitsgebot), which limit beer ingredients to only water, barley, yeast and hops. That led to a discussion of the clarity, complexity and specificity of the German language and its hilariously long compound words. For example, the word for Phillips-head screwdriver is kreuzschlitzschraubenzieher (cross + slot + screw + turn); zahnärztlicheuntersuchung (tooth + doctor + medical + examination). These terms are like balanced chemical equations. The total is exactly the sum of its parts. 

When I talked with Lisa Schultz, who co-founded One World Brewing in 2014 with her husband, Jay, about their picturesque space and the brewery’s name, she spoke beautifully about the first two words evoking the concept of global unity. But what really hit me hard was why they chose “brewing” over “brewery.” 

Brace yourself. This is awesome. “What we aim to do in our business is a verb not a noun — an action word that represents how when people, talents and energy come together, they create a whole that is greater than the sum of all its individual parts,” she says. “This also parallels the brewing process, in which the individual ingredients to make a beer come together and create scientific synergy and a unique craft product.”

If you haven’t been to One World’s downtown location, check it out now, before hordes of summer visitors descend. And when things start to get crowded, you can always pivot to the West Asheville location on Haywood Road.

Come join us on another adventure. We gather at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Email me at yearinbeerasheville@gmail.com or just show up.

April 2 — Twin Leaf Brewery on the South Slope
April 9 — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Fletcher

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.