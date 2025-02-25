A Year in Beer: Lounge vibes and shellfish stout at Oyster House Brewing

On Jan. 1, Christopher Arbor and his friends launched a quest to visit one Asheville brewery each week for all of 2025 in the order that they opened, then share the experience with Mountain Xpress readers. Read about their recent visit to Wedge Brewing at avl.mx/ekb.

“A ship in a harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” – John Augustus Shedd

To be honest, I just wasn’t feeling it. You know, the state of things. There are plenty of good reasons to be in a bad mood. But for the sake of you, dear reader, I selflessly headed to Oyster House Brewing Co. to have a beer with friends. Does that make me a hero, you ask? Your words, not mine.

I arrived early so I could mope on my own for a little while, but, gosh darn it, my dear friend Nathaniel Johnson had showed up early to mope too. Well, two negatives make a positive. That’s just fundamental math. And basic grammar. Pretty soon, the tides turned, and I wasn’t not smiling.

Oyster House’s unique lounge vibe distinguishes it from many of the other breweries in the area. I was swallowed up by a big red couch and settled into the flagship beer, Moonstone Oyster Stout, which is made with real oysters. Seriously. If that sounds unpleasant, you ought to give it a try because — surprise, surprise — it doesn’t taste like oysters; it’s not even salty like a gose. It just has an unexpected richness to it that’s quite pleasing to the palate.

Nathaniel and I chatted for a few minutes until the rest of our crew arrived, many of them on foot. We raised our glasses to our group’s birthday boy, Burke Rogers, and we ordered from the robust food menu. To be frank, I wasn’t expecting to be wowed. The phrase “Appalachian seafood” sounds as confusing to my ears as “Scandinavian coconuts” or “New York wallaby.” But I took the plunge, ordered the crab cake sandwich, and have no regrets. It was pretty dang good, and the shrimp and andouille gumbo that arrived as a side was even better.

Oyster House’s owner and head brewer is Billy Klingel. I don’t know his secret, but I know a little of his history. According to the brewery’s website, he used to work at The Lobster Trap downtown and had a big dream of brewing the perfect oyster stout. That dream culminated in him opening this fine establishment back in 2009, the first brewery in the neighborhood and a favorite hangout for locals.

I’m mighty grateful that he did. In fairer weather, the patio will provide a welcoming outdoor space that we’ll be sure to return to.

Remember, folks: The world’s your oyster; go clutch your pearls.

We meet Wednesdays around 5:30 p.m. The next stops on our voyage are:

Feb. 26 — Burial Beer Co. on Collier Avenue

March 5 — Hi-Wire Brewing on Hilliard Avenue

Join us if you like. You can email me at yearinbeerasheville@gmail.com or just show up.