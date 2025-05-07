A Year in Beer: Sweet success at Sweeten Creek Brewing

Posted on by Christopher Arbor
BRAIN TRUST: Jeremy Weber, far left, trivia host and Sweeten Creek Brewing taproom manager, is pictured with the winning trivia team of, from left, Wes Miller, Christopher Arbor and Philip Gladstone. Photo courtesy of Arbor

On Jan. 1, Christopher Arbor and his friends pledged to visit one Asheville brewery each week for all of 2025 in the order that they opened, then share the experience with Mountain Xpress readers. To read about their recent gathering at Mills River Brewing Co., visit avl.mx/er2

What was the Roman Empire’s word for “where three roads meet?”

I know, I know, I know. We’re living in an age in which you could easily Google the answer and just as easily forget it. However, a lot of us find genuine joy in learning and holding onto ridiculous knowledge nuggets like these. 

Romans spoke Latin, and the Latin word for three is tri as in triangle or triple, and the Latin word for road is via as in viaduct or, you know, via. Thus, the word for where three roads meet is … trivia

The word has come to mean small pieces of inconsequential information because the places where three roads meet are where public markets would pop up selling small inconsequential things. 

Even more rewarding than knowing wonderfully weird stuff like etymology is testing our knowledge against other people at local bars and breweries. That was the case at Sweeten Creek Brewing on a recent Wednesday trivia night when the Year in Beer crew came in like a wrecking ball.

I knew we needed to stay sharp, so I was pleased as punch to see that of the nine beers on tap, four of them were 5 percent ABV or less. (There were also some higher-gravity beers, plus cider, wine and beer-mosa options for the more adventurous.)

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ has a location tucked inside the brewery that deserves attention, but the peerless Tony Prieto of the Asheville Foodies Facebook group has already done a better job of reviewing it than I ever could. 

The trivia evening was hosted by Jeremy Weber, who also serves as the taproom’s general manager. He took the packed room of us knowledgeable nerds on a meandering journey through rounds that included Current Events, Geography, Songs About American Places and Famous Johns (as in celebrities like Krasinski, Goodman, McEnroe, not — you know — toilets). 

It’s not for everyone, of course. Most of our crew just wanted to hang out, and half of those who played rolled out before the night was through. That left Wes Miller, Philip Gladstone and me to bring home the victory in the final round by placing the following books in chronological order by publication date: Frankenstein, 1984, Catcher in the Rye and The Great Gatsby. Special thanks to my UNC Asheville mentors, professors Merritt Moseley and Ed Katz, for that one. 

Here’s a final trivial challenge: Name three unrelated words in English that start with “dw.” Dweeb doesn’t count. 

Cheers to dwindling dwarves in dwellings. 

Come join us on another adventure. We gather at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. You can email me at yearinbeerasheville@gmail.com or just show up.

May 14: French Broad River Brewing
May 21: Fahrenheit Pizza & Brew 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.