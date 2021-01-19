Asheville Restaurant Week returns

Asheville Restaurant Week was created nearly a decade ago to support local restaurants through the slow winter season. Traditionally held in late January or early February by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Explore Asheville, the event provides an online platform and marketing materials for restaurants to promote special menus and price points geared toward locals.

This year, although almost nothing looks the same as it did 12 months ago, Asheville Restaurant Week will go on as usual but with a great emphasis on takeout, says Erin Leonard, vice president of communications with the chamber. So, pull out that empty calendar and mark Tuesday-Monday, Jan. 19-25, as the window to catch specials, such as a $15 lunch package from Mountain Madre, three courses from La Bodega by Cúrate for $15, a three-course dinner for two for $40 at Sawhorse and many more options from over 40 participating restaurants.

“We are seeing great creativity as we always do from Asheville chefs and restaurateurs,” says Leonard. “Now, more than ever, we want to celebrate and support our great local food scene.”

For participating restaurants and special menus, visit avl.mx/5k3.