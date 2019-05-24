AVL Beer Week 2019: An interview with Archetype Brewing’s Sally Tanner

Sally Tanner‘s job as marketing director for Archetype Brewing may be many things, but it’s definitely not boring. In addition to doing the brewery’s social media, event planning and promotions, merchandise and customer service, she also manages Archetype’s bottle club membership program and does some label design.

But she doesn’t mind that her job description is all over the map. “Every day is different, which is true of a lot of professions, but I love it,” she says.

The North Carolina native, who describes herself as a “huge beer nerd,” says a previous job as a bartender at another brewery was crucial in preparing her for the demands of her current role at Archetype. “I particularly love interacting with our customers and fans,” she says. “It helps me get an idea of who loves our beer and what kind of events, beer and vibe they want to see.”

Since Archetype recently added its second location, downtown in the former home of Habitat Brewing Co., her job has taken on some added dimensions. “We’ve been able to create a whole new feel for Archetype that complements the West Asheville location; it’s been a fun challenge for us,” she says. “The work has definitely gotten more intense marketing for two locations, but I’m armed with the right tools and the right team to make it happen.”

Tanner says she’s noticed a lot of discussion recently about how breweries are increasingly replacing their flagship beers with experimental, small-batch brews. But while Archetype enjoys pushing the boundaries, she says it also recognizes the value of a neighborhood brewery keeping dependable favorites on tap. “We try to find a healthy balance between our core beers and small-batch brews, as we think these are the ones that drive innovation and keep us learning,” she says.

All staff members, she notes, are encouraged to try their hand at creating new brews on Archetype’s pilot system. “You never know where the next great beer is going to come from,” she says.