Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 22-28

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Riverkeeper Apple Sour Ale (5.4 percent ABV), a collaboration with Bold Rock Hard Cider, on Friday, Aug. 25, at all Catawba locations. This sour wheat beer was fermented on crushed green Western North Carolina apples and will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12 ounce cans. A portion of all proceeds benefits the global Waterkeeper Alliance and local Riverkeeper organizations.

(5.4 percent ABV), a collaboration with Bold Rock Hard Cider, on Friday, Aug. 25, at all Catawba locations. This sour wheat beer was fermented on crushed green Western North Carolina apples and will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12 ounce cans. A portion of all proceeds benefits the global Waterkeeper Alliance and local Riverkeeper organizations. POW! Triple IPA (10.5 percent ABV), Highland Brewing Co.’s latest Big Beer. Small Batch. series brew, debuts Friday, Aug. 25. Made with copious hops and Simcoe Lupulin powder, the beer will be available in limited release four-packs of 12 ounce bottles and on draft.

(10.5 percent ABV), Highland Brewing Co.’s latest Big Beer. Small Batch. series brew, debuts Friday, Aug. 25. Made with copious hops and Simcoe Lupulin powder, the beer will be available in limited release four-packs of 12 ounce bottles and on draft. Burial Beer Co. has a triple release on Saturday, Aug. 26, at noon. Blackfalls Baltic Porter (7.3 percent ABV), brewed with Jackie O’s Brewpub, features dark malts, house lager yeast, rye malt from Riverbend and Appalachian Spicebush. It will be available in four-packs of 16 ounce cans and see limited distribution. Own Benefactors IPA (6.4 percent ABV), brewed with Carton Brewing Co., is made with nine hops and Kolsch yeast. It will be available in four-packs of 16 ounce cans and see limited distribution. Allegory of Gluttony and Lust Double IPA (8.5 percent ABV) features Mosaic, Styrian Wolf, Motueka and Ella hops. It will be available in four-packs of 16 ounce cans and will not see distribution.

Small-batch beers

Oskar Blues Brewery will begin pouring a Raspberry IPA on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In addition to Blackfalls, Own Benefactors and Allegory of Gluttony and Lust being on tap Aug. 26, Burial offers up The Righteous Few IPA with Basil & Brettanomyces (6.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Aug. 24.

(6.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Aug. 24. On Thursday, Aug. 24, Catawba taps a Cucumber Lime Gose (4.4 percent ABV) at all four of its locations. The wheat beer was soured in the kettle with Lactobacillus and features additions of salt, coriander, cucumber and lime.

Special events