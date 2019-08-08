Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 6-12

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. will release four new packaged offerings on Friday, Aug. 9. I’m Actually Feeling Like All Is Right With the World And None of This Matters (15% ABV), an imperial stout with roasted pecan, cinnamon, maple and golden syrups and bourbon vanilla bean, brewed in collaboration with Other Half Brewing Co., will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $18 each. Paracosm of the Grotesque DIPA (8.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with freshly-plucked Galaxy, Enigma and Vic Secret and finished with first harvest Columbus Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA (7.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho 7, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. And Quietly Into Empty Spaces Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bier De Garde Style Ale with Brettanomyces and Honey (9.6% ABV), brewed in collaboration with TRVE Brewing Co., will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $13 each. All four beers are available exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Sezion Fillion Saison Ale with Brettanomyces (4.9% ABV), made in collaboration with Quebec’s Tête D’Allumette Microbrasserie, and Something Pure Foudre-Aged Mexican Style Lager (5.5% ABV), made with malted blue corn from Grain R&D in Arizona and lagered for over a month in the brewery’s American Oak Foudre. They’ll be joined by Stop Thinking About What You Want Imperial Stout with Coffee, Roasted Pecan, Maple and Bourbon Vanilla Bean (15% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Other Half, on Friday, Aug. 9.

Special events