Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 8-14

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., Burial Beer Co. releases The Field Has Eyes Brettanomyces Saison (6.8 percent ABV). Made with Atlanta’s Three Taverns Brewery and Belgium’s Brouwerji Verzet, the melding of Belgian barley, North Carolina rye from Riverbend Malt and wheat from Carolina Ground was hopped with New Zealand Rakau, Southern Cross and Wakatu, then refermented a second time with more Brettanomyces in red wine puncheons. The beer will be available in 750 milliliter bottles.
- Highland Brewing Co. brings back Clawhammer Oktoberfest Lager (5 percent ABV) on Friday, Aug. 11, at noon. The Marzen-style lager is brewed with traditional German malt and noble hops and will be available in six-packs of 12 ounce bottles and on draft. $1 per pour benefits Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and its efforts to protect local land and water.
- New Belgium Brewing Co. debuts Fat Tire Belgian White (5.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. The beer is made with Seville oranges and Indian coriander.
Small-batch beers
- In addition to having The Field Has Eyes on tap, Burial unveils both The Walls of God Entomb Us Dry-Hopped Belgian-style Blonde (6.2 percent ABV) — brewed using Pilsner malt, Raw Wheat, Vienna, Flaked Wheat and Honey Malts and dry-hopped with Wakatu and Motueka — and a fresh batch of Shadowclock Pilsner (5.5 percent ABV), dry-hopped with Sterling and Tettnanger, on Thursday, Aug. 10.
- Catawba Brewing Co. has two new offerings this week. On Thursday, Aug. 10, all four locations will tap a Baltic Porter (6.2 percent ABV). Brewed at Catawba’s Asheville pilot brewery, the traditional dark lager features a blend of five different European malts and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops. Friday, Aug. 11, sees the release of Friki Tiki Blood Orange IPA (6.5 percent ABV) with a “Friki Friday” party at its South Slope Tasting Room & Brewery. The second in a new monthly series of fruited IPAs will see a draft-only roll-out across Catawba’s five-state footprint.
- Blue Ghost Brewing Co. will release the 2017 version of Roatan Paradise IPA (6.5 percent ABV) on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. as part of its day-long Island Party. Brewed with pineapples, oranges and Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops, part of the batch was infused with serrano peppers.
Special events
- Tasty Beverage Co. hosts Terrapin Watermelon Gosefest on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. Terrapin Beer Co.‘s Watermelon Gose will be available in cans, on draft and served in watermelons. Watermelon inspired treats will also be served.
- Thirsty Monk‘s monthly Monk Beer Academy takes place Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at its Biltmore Park bar. Draft quality manager and Certified Cicerone Jeremiah Tracy will host a 45 minute informative guided tasting on Yeast and Fermentation. The second session in a two-part series continues an exploration of the marvels of yeast and the effects of time, temperature and strain choice on fermentation. The class is complimentary and tasting flights may be purchased upon arrival. Seats for the limited space class may be reserved online.
- On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Biltmore Park Thirsty Monk celebrates the release of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.‘s 2017 Oktoberfest, made in collaboration with Germany’s Brauhaus Miltenberger. Stein glassware will be available to take home.
- The 2017 Find Your Pint fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation continues on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Sweeten Creek Brewing. For every Busbee Black IPA sold that day, $1 will go to the Foundation. Throughout August and September, 30 breweries and one cidery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of specific beers to the BRPF. Further details on the Find Your Pint program and future events may be found here.
Before you comment
