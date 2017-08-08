Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Aug. 8-14

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., Burial Beer Co. releases The Field Has Eyes Brettanomyces Saison (6.8 percent ABV). Made with Atlanta’s Three Taverns Brewery and Belgium’s Brouwerji Verzet, the melding of Belgian barley, North Carolina rye from Riverbend Malt and wheat from Carolina Ground was hopped with New Zealand Rakau, Southern Cross and Wakatu, then refermented a second time with more Brettanomyces in red wine puncheons. The beer will be available in 750 milliliter bottles.

Small-batch beers

In addition to having The Field Has Eyes on tap, Burial unveils both The Walls of God Entomb Us Dry-Hopped Belgian-style Blonde (6.2 percent ABV) — brewed using Pilsner malt, Raw Wheat, Vienna, Flaked Wheat and Honey Malts and dry-hopped with Wakatu and Motueka — and a fresh batch of Shadowclock Pilsner (5.5 percent ABV), dry-hopped with Sterling and Tettnanger, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

(6.2 percent ABV). Brewed at Catawba’s Asheville pilot brewery, the traditional dark lager features a blend of five different European malts and Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops. Friday, Aug. 11, sees the release of (6.5 percent ABV) with a “Friki Friday” party at its South Slope Tasting Room & Brewery. The second in a new monthly series of fruited IPAs will see a draft-only roll-out across Catawba’s five-state footprint. Blue Ghost Brewing Co. will release the 2017 version of Roatan Paradise IPA (6.5 percent ABV) on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. as part of its day-long Island Party. Brewed with pineapples, oranges and Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops, part of the batch was infused with serrano peppers.

Special events