Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 12-18

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. Hooligan Scotch Ale (8 percent ABV) returns Thursday, Dec. 14. Brewed with six specialty grains, this Wee Heavy-style dark ale will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout Catawba’s five-state distribution area and on draft at all its taprooms.

Small-batch beers

Oskar Blues Brewery taps Orange Citrus Dale’s Pale Ale on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Wedge Brewing Co. releases Mango IPA (7 percent ABV) on Thursday, Dec. 14, exclusively at its original Wedge Studios brewery. Using a base beer of Pilsner and Caramel Vienna malt, the unfiltered brew is made with Pacific Jade and Cascade hops, plus 250 pounds of mango puree post primary fermentation.

returns to both Monk locations Thursday, Dec. 14. The Imperial Belgian-style Stout is brewed with coffee, chocolate and roasted malts. On Thursday, Dec. 14, Catawba taps 60 Shilling Ale (3.2 percent ABV), a light-bodied, sessionable ale with notes of toasted nuts and toffee. Then on Friday, Dec. 15, Barrel-Aged Hooligan (10 percent ABV) arrives. The 2016-vintage Scotch Ale has spent the past 12 months aging in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Also new Dec. 15 is a Peach Grisette (4.9 percent ABV), Catawba’s first open-fermented beer from its new custom-made, glass-walled “Beer Aquarium” fermenters.

Special events