Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 24-30

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

**NEW** DSSOLVR releases its first three bottles on Saturday, Dec. 28: The Slugging of Time (4.2% ABV), a funky puncheon-aged IPA; It’s Been Years (5.9% ABV), a tequila barrel-aged rye ale; and The Era is Now (5.2% ABV), a blended wild ale fermented in a combination of red and white wine barrels, will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $14 each and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. releases Hazy and the Blowfish (7% ABV), a New England IPA hopped with Apollo, Centennial, Ekuanot, Mosaic, Citra and Galaxy, and Burly Rye Stout (6% ABV) on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

, available exclusively on draft. **NEW** DSSOLVR taps two draft-only collaborations made with Pittsburgh’s Dancing Gnome Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 28: Photosynthetic Shells (6.3% ABV), a Hazy IPA fermented with a house IPA yeast, hopped every other day during fermentation, then dry-hopped exclusively with Michigan Chinook; and Habitual Levitations (4.6% ABV), an English-style ESB hopped with Fuggle in the boil, fermented cold with the brewery’s House English yeast and allowed to cold condition for multiple weeks before being served on nitro.

Special events