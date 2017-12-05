Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 5-11

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery releases a rum barrel-aged variant of its popular Death By Coconut porter exclusively at its Tasty Weasel Taproom in Brevard on Saturday, Dec. 9. Rum Barrel-Aged Death By Coconut is aged in barrels for nine months, then it is racked onto dessicated coconut, coconut cream and pure liquid cacao from Cholaca. Although the line may begin to form early, numbered wristbands will be handed out at 9:30 a.m.with draft and can sales starting at 10 a.m.

Small-batch beers

Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring a new light American lager, Boudreaux Light (4.2 percent ABV), at its Foundation location.

, its first batch of hard ginger beer made entirely with locally grown ginger, at its tasting room and at select bars, restaurants, and breweries in Western North Carolina. Bhramari Brewing Co. releases five small-batch offerings this week. First up, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the brewery taps Awkward 3 Way , a nut brown ale brewed with Pine State Coffee and vanilla. Friday, Dec. 8, sees the return of both Written in Blood, a port barrel-aged Belgian-style quadrupel with sangria fruit, and Bumblestick, a nut brown with toasted cinnamon. The same day will see the debut of And So it Gose , an imperial gose collaboration with New Sarum Brewing brewed with foraged prickly pear, Outer Banks sea salt, Rayburn Farm hibiscus and all NC Riverbend Malt. Finally, on Monday, Dec. 10, a Berlinnerweisse brewed with pineapple sage for Rayburn farm’s Plow to Pint Brew-off will be tapped.

Special events