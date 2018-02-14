Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing holds a dual bottle release from its Sour and Wild Ale Program on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hilliard Avenue tasting room downtown. Brett IPA (7.2 percent ABV) is an entirely brettanomyces-fermented IPA hopped with Mosaic, Hallertau Blanc and Citra, with 750-milliliter bottles running $14. The second bottle, Gin Fizz (8.15 percent ABV) is a gin barrel-aged juniper berry saison that will cost $18 per 750-milliliter bottle. Both Brett IPA and Gin Fizz will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. taps its Pomegranate Sour Ale (6.7 percent ABV) on Thursday, Feb. 15, at all four of its tasting rooms. Brewed with malted wheat, the beer was soured in the kettle with lactobacillus with an addition of ripe pomegranate in the secondary fermentation. Pomegranate Sour is a fundraiser beer for Asheville Prison Books. This volunteer-run organization distributes books to incarcerated people in the Carolinas to cultivate community, education and rehabilitation. Catawba will donate $1 from each pour to the nonprofit for four weeks following its release.

Burial Beer Co. taps the latest iteration of its flagship saison, Machete (6 percent ABV), on Thursday, Feb. 15. This batch of Machete was aged 10 weeks in oak and then dry-hopped in steel with Saaz, Tettnang, peppercorns and grains of paradise.

Hi-Wire taps a Celeia Hopped Sasion (5.5% ABV) dry-hopped with Slovenian Celeia at its downtown tasting room on Friday, Feb. 16.

Special events