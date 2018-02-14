Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Hi-Wire Brewing holds a dual bottle release from its Sour and Wild Ale Program on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Hilliard Avenue tasting room downtown. Brett IPA (7.2 percent ABV) is an entirely brettanomyces-fermented IPA hopped with Mosaic, Hallertau Blanc and Citra, with 750-milliliter bottles running $14. The second bottle, Gin Fizz (8.15 percent ABV) is a gin barrel-aged juniper berry saison that will cost $18 per 750-milliliter bottle. Both Brett IPA and Gin Fizz will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps its Pomegranate Sour Ale (6.7 percent ABV) on Thursday, Feb. 15, at all four of its tasting rooms. Brewed with malted wheat, the beer was soured in the kettle with lactobacillus with an addition of ripe pomegranate in the secondary fermentation. Pomegranate Sour is a fundraiser beer for Asheville Prison Books. This volunteer-run organization distributes books to incarcerated people in the Carolinas to cultivate community, education and rehabilitation. Catawba will donate $1 from each pour to the nonprofit for four weeks following its release.
- Burial Beer Co. taps the latest iteration of its flagship saison, Machete (6 percent ABV), on Thursday, Feb. 15. This batch of Machete was aged 10 weeks in oak and then dry-hopped in steel with Saaz, Tettnang, peppercorns and grains of paradise.
- Hi-Wire taps a Celeia Hopped Sasion (5.5% ABV) dry-hopped with Slovenian Celeia at its downtown tasting room on Friday, Feb. 16.
Special events
- Thirsty Monk hosts a barrel-aged pint night at both of its locations on Wednesday, Feb. 14, including beers such as Deschutes Abyss, Hi-Wire Barrel Aged 10w40, Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale and Founders CBS.
- New Belgium Brewing offers a special beer and chocolate pairing flight on Wednesday, Feb 14, at the Liquid Center. The event will feature ethically sourced and produced chocolates from Mama Ganache and the tapping of this season’s final keg of Imperial Frambozen.
- Twin Leaf Brewing hosts a special beer dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at its South Slope tasting room, and Oskar Blues hosts its own Valentine’s Day dinner in Brevard. Full details can be found in Edwin Arnaudin’s latest article.
- Catawba hosts a beer and pie pairing in collaboration with Baked Pie Co. at the brewery’s South Slope Rickhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 14, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here for $30.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.