Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 25-31

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow
Bottle and can releases
- Twin Leaf Brewery‘s first canned beer — Simple Machine Hoppy Lager — is currently available at the brewery in 16 ounce vessels.
Small-batch beers
- Burial Beer Co. has three new releases this week. Tuesday, July 25, brings The Plague Brett IPA with Mango (6 percent ABV), hopped with Mosaic, Hallertau Blanc, Equinox, Eureka and Citra, followed by The Sacrament Belgian Golden Strong (8 percent ABV) — made with Belgian Pilsner and Munich malt — on Thursday, July 27. A fresh batch of Bolo Coconut Brown Ale (5.6 percent ABV), brewed with a minimum of seven pounds per barrel of raw coconut, rolls out Saturday, July 29.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Watermelon Gose (4.8 percent ABV) on Thursday, July 27, at all of its locations. The summer wheat beer was soured in the kettle with Lactobacillus and features additions of salt, coriander, and watermelon puree. At Catawba’s South Slope Tasting Room on 4 p.m. on release day in the Rickhouse Bar, the new beer will be one of six featured releases from the brewery’s Sour Program on tap, including two barrel-aged specialty beers. Then on Friday, July 28, a Peanut Butter Stout (5.8 percent ABV) will be released, brewed with chocolate malts and Midnight wheat and conditioned on local peanuts and vanilla beans. It will be available exclusively in the four Catawba tasting rooms.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases its debut collaboration beer, Cane Creek “Thudbuster” Wit, on Saturday, July 29. The brew was made with Cane Creek Cycling Components, representatives from which will be on hand to offer demos of bikes and cycling components, including its brand new HELM suspension fork.
Special events
- Archetype Brewing Co.‘s grand opening is set for Saturday, July 29, at noon. A story time kicks off the festivities at 12:30 p.m., followed by beer releases, face-painting, a traveling magic show, sack races, corn hole, live music and more. Admission is free, but there is the option to purchase a $10 package that includes a logoed Archetype 5.5 ounce Belgian snifter with five tokens to redeem at the bar, each good for a 5.5 ounce pour of any of the brewery’s beers.
