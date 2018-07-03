Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Tuesday, July 3, Burial Beer Co. releases The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA (7.2 percent ABV), triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho 7, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. It will be joined on Friday, July 6, by Bloodtusk Keller Pils (5.1 percent ABV), in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.

Small-batch beers and ciders

On Tuesday, July 3, Oskar Blues Brewery taps Cover Your Razz , a Raspberry Berlinerweisse. Then on Thursday, July 5, the latest selections from the monthly Barn Burner Series — featuring limited releases from the the Lyons, Colo., pilot brew barn — will be tapped: Bwahahaha IPA with Pacifica (7.5 percent ABV), Interstate SMaSH Mosaic (6.9 percent ABV), Lupu Lava Tropical IPA (6.8 percent ABV) and Gypsy Squid Extra Brut Pilsner (5 percent ABV).

Special events