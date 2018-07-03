Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Tuesday, July 3, Burial Beer Co. releases The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA (7.2 percent ABV), triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho 7, in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. It will be joined on Friday, July 6, by Bloodtusk Keller Pils (5.1 percent ABV), in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.
- Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Pizza Ships: Hazy Pale Ale (5.5 percent ABV) in four-packs of 16-ounce cans on Friday, July 6, at its taproom. The beer is dry-hopped with Styrian Wolf and Vic Secret and brewed with house-made margherita pizza. It will also be available on draft and see limited distribution within North Carolina.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- On Tuesday, July 3, Oskar Blues Brewery taps Cover Your Razz, a Raspberry Berlinerweisse. Then on Thursday, July 5, the latest selections from the monthly Barn Burner Series — featuring limited releases from the the Lyons, Colo., pilot brew barn — will be tapped: Bwahahaha IPA with Pacifica (7.5 percent ABV), Interstate SMaSH Mosaic (6.9 percent ABV), Lupu Lava Tropical IPA (6.8 percent ABV) and Gypsy Squid Extra Brut Pilsner (5 percent ABV).
- In addition to The Savages of Ruminating Minds and Bloodtusk, Burial has two new tap releases this week. A Temple To Blackness Above Port Barrel-Aged Dark Sour Ale (9.5 percent ABV), aged for 10 months within port barrels sourced directly from Portugal, will be released Tuesday, July 3. The Power of People Brett Pale Ale (5.4 percent ABV), 10 percent of which’s proceeds will be donated to the ACLU’s People Power movement and its People Power Beer program, arrives Wednesday, July 4.
- Thirsty Monk Brewery taps 7 Monks Pilsner (5.9 percent ABV) at its downtown and Biltmore Park locations on Friday, July 6. Named after the septet of religious men who founded the Benedictine monastery in Andechs near Munich, Germany, in 1455, and are believed to have brought the tradition of brewing beer with them, the dry-hopped and hop-forward German pilsner is brewed with Andechs yeast and hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Hallertau Blanc and German Select.
Special events
- On Tuesday, July 3, 5-10 p.m., Burial hosts the Burial & Friends Tap Feature with special selections from Brooklyn’s Other Half Brewing, Creature Comforts Brewing Co. from Athens, Ga. and Miami’s J Wakefield Brewing. Representatives from all four breweries will also participate in an Off-Topic event about beer and the lives they lead outside of beer, 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets to the Off Topic are $10 and include access to the talk, branded glassware and beer samples.
- Bruisin’ Ales has two free tastings this week. On Friday, July 6, 5-7 p.m., selections from Firestone Walker Brewing Co. will be poured, including Pivo Pils, Union Jack IPA, Luponic Distortion IPA, UnderCurrants Wild Ale and Stickee Monkee Bourbon Barrel-Aged Quad. On Saturday, July 7, 2-4 p.m., Funky Buddha Brewery will take the spotlight with samples of Hop Gun IPA, Floridian Hefeweizen, Pineapple Beach Blonde and Key Lime Pie Tart Ale.
