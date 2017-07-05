Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 5-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. will release the second installment in its Earth As We Know It series of small-batch double IPAs, Post-Apocalyptic Awakening, at the brewery on Saturday, July 8, starting at 4 p.m. Brewed with with Vic Secret, Citra, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic hops, Post-Apocalyptic Awakening is a taproom-only can release.

Small-batch beers

Wedge Brewing Co. will release two new beers this week. The first, RiverKeeper Radler (3.7 percent ABV), is a classic German-style blend of hefeweizen and Schultz Brothers Grapefruit Soda brewed to celebrate the Saturday, July 8, French Broad River clean-up float. The second brew is the first to be produced on Wedge at The Foundation’s new brewhouse by brewers Andy Shepard and Ian Leightner. Simply titled Beer , this 5.3 percent ABV ale was made with only four ingredients — water, yeast, Motueka hops and American Pilsen malt.

Thirsty Monk is currently pouring a small-batch variant of one of its regular offerings, Cherry Brother Noah Belgian Chocolate Stout . Currently available at both Monk locations, Cherry Brother Noah adds a blend of cherry puree and two different tart cherry juices to the traditional Brother Noah recipe's dark malts and French Broad Chocolates cacao nibs.

. Currently available at both Monk locations, Cherry Brother Noah adds a blend of cherry puree and two different tart cherry juices to the traditional Brother Noah recipe’s dark malts and French Broad Chocolates cacao nibs. Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Hoppy Kolsch (5.4 percent ABV) on Thursday, July 6, at all Catawba locations. The beer features a traditional malt bill of Old World Pilsner malts, but has been aggressively hopped, American-style, with Noble, Tettnanger and Hallertau Mittelfrüh. The beer is a collaboration with Pisgah Area Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA), and $1 from each pint will be donated to this non-profit organization to maintain trails in Pisgah National Forest, Bent Creek Experimental Forest and DuPont State Forest. SORBA representatives will be at Catawba’s South Slope location on the release day at 6 p.m.

Special events