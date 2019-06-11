Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Summer Sun Belgian Wit on Friday, June 14. Featuring additions of coriander seed, orange peel and ginger, the beer will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing releases Yas Kween Cherry Lime Wheat (5.2% ABV), brewed with cherry juice and fresh lime zest, on Tuesday, June 11.
- Oskar Blues Brewery taps a Farmhouse SMASH on Tuesday, June 11.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Sour Pineapple Milkshake IPA (6.4% ABV) on Thursday, June 13, at all four of its taprooms.
- Highland Brewing Co. taps I Love You Berry Much (5.1% ABV), a Berliner Weisse brewed with 48 pounds of strawberries and a touch of lactose, and Dad Life Lager (6.7% ABV), a traditional Dortmunder lager, on Friday, June 14.
Special events
- The Whale celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with Rad Dad Lager Day. According to the event description, the beer bar will “have lagers on as many draft lines as we can and great dad jokes all day long.”
- Burial Beer Co. celebrates its sixth anniversary with a Point Break themed party on Friday, June 14. More information is available online.
