Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Summer Sun Belgian Wit on Friday, June 14. Featuring additions of coriander seed, orange peel and ginger, the beer will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Fermented Nonsense Brewing releases Yas Kween Cherry Lime Wheat (5.2% ABV), brewed with cherry juice and fresh lime zest, on Tuesday, June 11.

(5.2% ABV), brewed with cherry juice and fresh lime zest, on Tuesday, June 11. Oskar Blues Brewery taps a Farmhouse SMASH on Tuesday, June 11.

on Tuesday, June 11. Catawba Brewing Co. releases Sour Pineapple Milkshake IPA (6.4% ABV) on Thursday, June 13, at all four of its taprooms.

(6.4% ABV) on Thursday, June 13, at all four of its taprooms. Highland Brewing Co. taps I Love You Berry Much (5.1% ABV), a Berliner Weisse brewed with 48 pounds of strawberries and a touch of lactose, and Dad Life Lager (6.7% ABV), a traditional Dortmunder lager, on Friday, June 14.

Special events