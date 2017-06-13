Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. re-releases Both Ways India Pale Lager (6.5 percent ABV), its collaboration with Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing, on Wednesday, June 14. The beer was made with a light pilsner malt base, Burial‘s house lager yeast and Saphir and Citra hops and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Then on Saturday, June 17, at noon, the brewery will host a river float to celebrate the release of Innertube Lager Beer in cans. Meet at the overpass by Wedge Brewing Co. for a 1 p.m. launch time and a float to Ole Shakey’s for a 4 p.m. seafood feast.
Small-batch beers
- Catawba Brewing Co. and Biltmore Farms Hotels have collaborated on Stay a While Blonde Ale (5 percent ABV), brewed with Vienna malts and flaked wheat, hopped with Cascade and featuring additions of lemon zest and fresh ginger in the whirlpool. The beer is available at the new Hampton Inn & Suites Asheville-Biltmore Village‘s Milepost 408 bar, and $1 from each sale will be donated to MANNA FoodBank.
- In addition to Both Ways, Burial has three draft releases this week. Its Zebulon Artisan Ales collaboration Lime-Basil Fierce Invalids (6.5 percent ABV) — brewed with a simple pilsner base, a dose of tropical lime zest, local basil from Rayburn Farms and hopped with Mandarina, Wakatu and Cashmere — arrives on Thursday, June 15. The following day brings a fresh batch of Scythe Rye IPA (7 percent ABV), made with malted rye and Belgian crystal malts and Mosaic, Columbus and Chinook hops. Momentary Inception DIPA (8.5 percent ABV) — created with Richmond’s The Answer Brewpub and hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7 — will be pouring on Sunday, June 18.
- Catawba taps a Mango IPA (6.5 percent ABV) on Thursday, June 15, at both of its Asheville tasting rooms. Brewed with flaked wheat in the mash, a tropical hops profile (Simcoe and Citra) and a huge addition of Florida mango purée, it’s the final test batch in the brewery’s new series of fruited IPAs set to go into production in July under the name Friki Tiki. Friday, June 16, brings Apricot Grisette (4.9 percent ABV), a Belgian-style ale made with a French saison yeast strain and a secondary fermentation of real apricots.
Special events
- On Tuesday, June 13, from 6-7 p.m., Burial hosts Off Topic: Getting Chewy with Chewy. Jonathan Wakefield of Miami’s J. Wakefield Brewing will be on hand to discuss big beers, trade markets and Star Wars while sharing bottles of the brewery’s most sought-after releases. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a J. Wakefield glass to keep.
- Thirsty Monk‘s monthly Monk Beer Academy class moves to its Biltmore Park location on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. for a look at Northeast Style IPAs. Draft quality manager and certified cicerone Jeremiah Tracy hosts the 45-minute guided tasting. Space is limited, and spots can be reserved online. Purchase a tasting flight when you arrive.
- Burial commemorates its fourth anniversary on Sunday, June 18, at noon with a tap takeover featuring its collaboration brews with J. Wakefield, Kent Falls Brewing Co., TRVE Brewing Co., Cambridge Brewing Co., Wrecking Bar Brew Pub, Other Half Brewing, Transmitter Brewing and more.
