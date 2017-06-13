Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 13-19

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. re-releases Both Ways India Pale Lager (6.5 percent ABV), its collaboration with Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing, on Wednesday, June 14. The beer was made with a light pilsner malt base, Burial‘s house lager yeast and Saphir and Citra hops and is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Then on Saturday, June 17, at noon, the brewery will host a river float to celebrate the release of Innertube Lager Beer in cans. Meet at the overpass by Wedge Brewing Co. for a 1 p.m. launch time and a float to Ole Shakey’s for a 4 p.m. seafood feast.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. and Biltmore Farms Hotels have collaborated on Stay a While Blonde Ale (5 percent ABV), brewed with Vienna malts and flaked wheat, hopped with Cascade and featuring additions of lemon zest and fresh ginger in the whirlpool. The beer is available at the new Hampton Inn & Suites Asheville-Biltmore Village‘s Milepost 408 bar, and $1 from each sale will be donated to MANNA FoodBank.

