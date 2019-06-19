Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 18-24

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring a Serrano Lime Agave ginger beer.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Sunshine Daydream Saison (7.4% ABV), on Wednesday, June 19, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Kolsch on Thursday, June 20, at all four of its taprooms.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing taps Riverbend Red IPA, made with Riverbend Malt House‘s Southern Select Malt, on Thursday, June 20.
- Twin Leaf Brewery releases the 2019 edition of Fleurs Du Soleil Black Tea & Honey Saison (6.8% ABV) on Thursday, June 20.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases Freeze Tag (6.2% ABV), an IPA brewed with coffee from Charlotte’s Pure Intentions Coffee and hopped with Belma, on Friday, June 21.
Special events
- Noble Cider‘s grand opening for its downtown Greenhouse space will be on Friday, June 21, 5-11 p.m.
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ next free tasting takes place Friday, June 21, 2-4 p.m., and features selections from Duck Rabbit Brewery. The shop also hosts a free tasting on Saturday, June 22, 2-4 p.m. of pours from cellared Lost Abbey Brewing Co. bottles.
