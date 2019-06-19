Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 18-24

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring a Serrano Lime Agave ginger beer .

is currently pouring a . UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Sunshine Daydream Saison (7.4% ABV), on Wednesday, June 19, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.

(7.4% ABV), on Wednesday, June 19, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom. Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Kolsch on Thursday, June 20, at all four of its taprooms.

on Thursday, June 20, at all four of its taprooms. Sweeten Creek Brewing taps Riverbend Red IPA , made with Riverbend Malt House‘s Southern Select Malt, on Thursday, June 20.

, made with Riverbend Malt House‘s Southern Select Malt, on Thursday, June 20. Twin Leaf Brewery releases the 2019 edition of Fleurs Du Soleil Black Tea & Honey Saison (6.8% ABV) on Thursday, June 20.

(6.8% ABV) on Thursday, June 20. Highland Brewing Co. releases Freeze Tag (6.2% ABV), an IPA brewed with coffee from Charlotte’s Pure Intentions Coffee and hopped with Belma, on Friday, June 21.

Special events