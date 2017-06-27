Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 27-July 3

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Small-batch beers
- Twin Leaf Brewery‘s Fleurs du Soleil is now available in its taproom. The saison is flavored with honey from Weaverville’s Wild Mountain Bees, and a portion of sales will go to Bee City USA to support the organization’s conservation efforts.
- UpCountry Brewing Co.‘s Community Table Saison is currently pouring in its tasting room. The Belgian-style table beer was fermented using White Labs‘ Saison III Ale Yeast.
- Oskar Blues Brewery‘s latest Tasty Tuesday one-off taproom release will be a Pineapple IPA on June 27.
- Between tapping fresh batches of Gang of Blades DIPA (8.3 percent ABV) on Wednesday, June 28, and Billows Hoppy Kolsch (4.9 percent ABV) on Friday, June 30, Burial Beer Co. debuts The Glow of Glistening Fangs IPA (5.9 percent IPA) — brewed with Slovenia’s newest hops, Styrian Wolf, as well as local rye, flaked oats and a standard ale yeast — on Thursday, June 29.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Brett Belgian with Apricots on Thursday, June 29, at its South Slope Tasting Room & Brewery. It was made with a Belgian-style base beer that was then aged in neutral American oak with Brettanomyces for six months, then aged on apricot puree for another two months.
Special events
- Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park welcomes Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery to the Western North Carolina market on Friday, June 30. Four of the brewery’s core beers will be on tap.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.