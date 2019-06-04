Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, June 7. Until There Is No Longer IPA (7.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with hand selected Citra pellets and Citra Cryo powder pellets, will be available exclusively in the taproom in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. Krystal Artifakts West Coast Style IPA (7% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub and dry-hopped with Citra, Amarillo, Denali and Azacca hops,then finshed with Amarillo Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. It will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring a Dragonfruit Lemon Balm ginger beer , made in collaboration with Blue Dream Curry House.

, made in collaboration with Blue Dream Curry House. Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Pog Wit (5% ABV), made with passionfruit, orange and guava.

(5% ABV), made with passionfruit, orange and guava. In addition to the aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring The Keeper’s Veil Honey Saison Ale (5.5% ABV) and The Pall of Ominous Aura IPA with Brettanomyces (7.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Cascade, Chinook and El Dorado. On Friday, June 7, they’ll be joined by No Dawn Foudre-Aged Malt Liquor (5.9% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Bearded Iris Brewing.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Honey Nut Breakfast Milk Stout on Thursday, June 6, at all four of its taprooms. The beer is sweetened with lactose and brewed with 40 pounds of honey, plus coffee beans from Dynamite Coffee and hazelnuts. $1 per pint sold will be donated to the Center for Honeybee Research.

Special events