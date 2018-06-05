Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings: June 5-11

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, June 8, Highland Brewing Co. releases Hawaiian Lounge Juice (8 percent ABV). The IPA is brewed with passionfruit and mango and hopped with Summit, Mosaic, Azacca and Citra. The release party luau includes a special Hawaiian-inspired menu by The Blind Pig, a fire dancing performance and more. The beer will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Highland is currently pouring Christopher Oaxacan (6.3 percent ABV), a nitro stout made with chocolate nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon and almonds. The beer was brewed in collaboration with The Whale and French Broad Chocolates, and inspired by the latter’s Oaxaca Sip! drinking chocolate.

(10 percent ABV), a sour beer with notes of cranberry, raspberries and red apple, at its South Slope location. Wedge Brewing Co. had added a Gose (5 percent ABV), Kolsch (5.3 percent ABV) and Caroliner Weisse (3.2 percent ABV, made exclusively with North Carolina-sourced ingredients) at its Foundation location.

(5 percent ABV), (5.3 percent ABV) and (3.2 percent ABV, made exclusively with North Carolina-sourced ingredients) at its Foundation location. Thirsty Monk Brewery‘s Hazy Monk IPA (6.7 percent ABV), dry-hopped with over 7 pounds per barrel of Citra, Mosaic and Citra Cryo hops, and Farmhouse IPA (5.7 percent ABV), hopped with Citra, are back on tap at both Thirsty Monk locations.

Special events