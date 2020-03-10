Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Wicked Weed Brewing releases this year’s Kiwi Morte (5.6% ABV) on Thursday, March 12. The American Wild Ale is made with 4 pounds per gallon of whole fresh kiwis. It will be available in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft.
- DSSOLVR has a quadruple release on Friday, March 13. Dad Mode: Engage (3.7% ABV), a traditional English dark mild, hopped with English Fuggles and English East Kent Goldings, will be available on draft; Eat the Rich (5.5% ABV), a bourbon barrel-fermented stout conditioned on cacao nibs, vanilla, sea salt, hazelnut and bourbon barrel-aged coffee beans from Columbus, Ohio’s Hoof Hearted Brewing, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft; and two collaborations with Greenville, S.C.’s Eighth State Brewing Co., A Little Problem on Carolina Lane (11% ABV), an Imperial Baltic Porter hopped with Sterling and Saaz and dosed with Muscovado sugar, and A Catastrophic Problem on Carolina Lane (11% ABV), “the ultimate form of Little Problem,” featuring generous additions of vanilla beans and High Noon Roasters Coffee. Both Problems will be available in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Bearwallow Pale Ale (4.5% ABV), hopped with with Comet, Cascade and Centennial. And on Friday, March 13, it will be joined by Nitro Irish Stout (5.5% ABV).
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps Irish Stout on Thursday, March 12, at all four of its taprooms.
- Boojum Brewing Co. releases Irish Stout and Irish Red Ale on Saturday, March 14.
- Sanctuary Brewing Co. has a triple release on Saturday, March 14: Scottie’s Red Ale (6.8% ABV), an English-style strong ale hopped with Fuggle; Pour Life Decisions (5.2% ABV), a dry American stout; and Pompous (4.8% ABV), an American wheat ale aged on 100 pounds of whole pomegranate puree and 20 pounds of fresh orange juice and zest.
Special events
- The Whale taps a selection of beers from Maine Beer Co. on Friday, March 13, at noon, including Lunch IPA (7% ABV), Dinner DIPA (8.2% ABV), Mean Old Tom Nitro Stout (6.5% ABV) and King Titus Porter (7.5% ABV).
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.