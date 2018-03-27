Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 27-April 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Zillicoah Beer Co. has released it’s first packaged beer, Finer Things . Brewed in collaboration with Resident Culture Brewing of Charlotte, it’s available now in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $17 at the brewery. Finer Things is a traditional 4.2 percent ABV Munich Helles-style lager brewed using both step infusion and decoction mashing of floor-malted pilsner and hopped with Hallertau and Mittelfru.

Burial Beer Co. sees the return of two packaged products this week. Billows Hoppy Kolsch (4.9 percent ABV), brewed with pilsner and flaked wheat, fermented with kolsch ale yeast and dry-hopped with a mild dose of Mandarina Bavaria, Centennial and Amarillo, will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans on Wednesday, March 28. Gang of Blades DIPA (8.3 percent ABV) returns on Saturday, March 31, and will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Pink Guava Grisette (4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 29, at all four Catawba tasting rooms. This Belgian-style session beer was brewed with flaked wheat, French saison ale yeast and an addition of pink guava purée during secondary fermentation.

Wedge Brewing Co. releases two new beers on Thursday, March 29, one at each Wedge location. PennyHammer Stout, a 5.5 percent ABV coffee stout infused with PennyCup Coffee Co.'s El Salvadorian dark roast during fermentation, will be tapped at the original Wedge. The Foundation will be pouring the brewery's first California Common (5.3 percent ABV).

, a 5.5 percent ABV coffee stout infused with PennyCup Coffee Co.’s El Salvadorian dark roast during fermentation, will be tapped at the original Wedge. The Foundation will be pouring the brewery’s first (5.3 percent ABV). Hi-Wire Brewing Co. taps its Semla Stout (7.5 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 29, at the brewery’s South Slope facility. Brewed with lactose, cardamom and almonds, this pastry stout is inspired by semla, a traditional Swedish sweet roll consisting of a cardamom-spiced wheat bun which has its top cut off, is filled with almond paste and topped with whipped cream. Hi-Wire will be pairing the new stout with semla pastries from NorthStar Bakehouse — a pint and pastry combo costs $8.

In addition to Billows and Gang of Blades, Burial taps Graveflower Grisette (5.5 percent ABV) on Friday, March 30. This mixed-culture grisette was fermented in Burial's puncheons with house microflora before being moved back to steel with a unique oolong tea leaf.

Special events