Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a quadruple release on Friday, March 6. A Cursed Path to Nowhere Imperial Stout with Counter Culture Coffee, Hazelnuts, Vanilla Bean and Vietnamese Cinnamon (12.5% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $16; A Mortally Conscious Decay DIPA (8.6% ABV), double dry-hopped with 2019 crop Cashmere, Mosaic, Simcoe and Simcoe Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $19; To Streak Blood Across My Brow DIPA (8.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with an increased dosage of 2019 Galaxy hops, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $19; and Blade & Sheath Saison (6% ABV), whirlpool-hopped with Comet, Eldorado, Cashmere and Crystal, will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12. Blade & Sheath will see distribution, but the other three beers will be available exclusively at the taproom.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases this year's Peanut Butter Jelly Time Raspberry Brown Ale (5.7% ABV) on Friday, March 6, along with a Strawberry-Rhubarb variant. Both beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to the aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring The Tranquility Amid Terror IPA (7.1% ABV), made with Citra, Vic’s Secret and Ella hops and double dry-hopped with Ekuanot Cryo; Pathway of Supremacy Dry-Hopped Pilsner (5.3% ABV), 100% Cryo dry-hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe Cryo pellets; and Eternal Damnation Mixed Culture Farmhouse Ale (4.6% ABV), oak-aged with mixed-culture for many months, then aged upon grains of paradise, cardamom and peppercorns with a light dry hop of noble.

Catawba taps Irish Red Ale (5.9% ABV) on Thursday, March 5, at all four of its taprooms. And on March 6, it will be joined by Red Currant and Peach variants of Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

Ginger's Revenge celebrates its third anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 7, with the release of an Orange, Fennel & Anise ginger beer.

Special events