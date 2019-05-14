Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings May 14-20

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Friday, May 17. Vicious Cycle DIPA (8% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Edmonds Oast Brewing Co. and hopped with Citra, Cashmere, Comet and Cashmere Cryo, will be available exclusively at the taproom in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. The Savages of Ruminating Minds IPA (7.2% ABV) double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Motueka and Idaho 7, will be available exclusively at the taproom in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. And this year’s batch of Innertube Light Lager (3.5% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $10 and four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $10 and will see distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to the aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring Billhook Farmhouse Ale (7% ABV), one of the original six beers that the brewery offered at its opening in 2013. hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Galaxy and Kohatu.

on Tuesday, May 14. Highland Brewing Co. celebrates the release of Under Cover of Night , a Czech-style dark lager brewed in collaboration with Oskar Blues, Perrin Brewing Co., and Cigar City Brewing, on Tuesday, May 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at its Rooftop Bar. The beer was made through the forthcoming CANarchy Collaboratory.

, a Czech-style dark lager brewed in collaboration with Oskar Blues, Perrin Brewing Co., and Cigar City Brewing, on Tuesday, May 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at its Rooftop Bar. The beer was made through the forthcoming CANarchy Collaboratory. UpCountry Brewing Co. releases the “I Can Go For That Hull of Oats” Pale Ale (5.8% ABV), on Wednesday, May 15, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.

(5.8% ABV), on Wednesday, May 15, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom. Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Unity Gose (4% ABV) on Thursday, May 16, at both of its Asheville taprooms. The third beer in the brewery’s Karma Series, $1 from each pour of Unity Gose will benefit Southern Equality. The following day brings White Wine Barrel Aged Farmhouse (6.5% ABV), brewed with Nordic Kveik yeast.

(4% ABV) on Thursday, May 16, at both of its Asheville taprooms. The third beer in the brewery’s Karma Series, $1 from each pour of Unity Gose will benefit Southern Equality. The following day brings (6.5% ABV), brewed with Nordic Kveik yeast. Catawba taps a Raspberry Smoothie Sour (5.8% ABV) on Thursday, May 16, at all four of its locations. $1 per every 10-ounce pour sold in Asheville will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of WNC.

(5.8% ABV) on Thursday, May 16, at all four of its locations. $1 per every 10-ounce pour sold in Asheville will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of WNC. Urban Orchard Cider Co. releases Glass Shark (5.5% ABV), a cucumber and peach cider, on Friday, May 17.

(5.5% ABV), a cucumber and peach cider, on Friday, May 17. Ginger’s Revenge releases a Pink Boots and Tart Cherry ginger beer on Sunday, May 19.

Special events