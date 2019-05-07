Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings May 7-13

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Baculum (4.7% ABV), a Berliner-Weisse style ale with lychee and blue majik, on Friday, May 10. The beer was made in collaboration with The Whale and will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft at both businesses.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, May 10. Display of Vulgarities DIPA (8.5% ABV), featuring the backbones of The Tearing of Flesh from Bone and The Mutilation, and double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Vic's Secret and El Dorado, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively in the taproom. Ceremonial Session IPA with 100% Idaho 7 Hops (4% ABV) will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12 and see limited distribution. Both beers will also be available on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. taps a Barrel-Fermented Gose (5.6% ABV), brewed with limes, spruce tips and coriander, on Tuesday, May 7. It will be followed on Friday, May 10, by with Don’t Haze Me, Bro (5.6% ABV), a New England IPA hopped with Mosaic and Citra, and Czech One, Two (5.4% ABV), a Czech-style amber lager conditioned on chestnuts.

Asheville Brewing Co. taps Garyx (6.5% ABV), a dragonfruit American strong pale with Barbe Rouge hops, on Tuesday, May 7, at its Coxe Avenue location. The beer was made in collaboration with Cigar City Brewing and is the first beverage to emerge from the forthcoming CANarchy Collaboratory.

UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Arya's Altbier (5.4% ABV), on Wednesday, May 8, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.

On Sunday, May 12, Ginger's Revenge releases a Lemondrop Dry-Hopped ginger beer.

Special events