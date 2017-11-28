Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Saturday, Dec. 2, at noon, Burial Beer Co. has a triple release. Griddle Imperial Espresso Stout (10 percent ABV), brewed with an addition of a custom blend of roasted coffee beans from Penny Cup Coffee, will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans ($16). Whence We Came Imperial Black IPA (8 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with six different hops and finished with Simcoe lupulin powder, is a collaboration with Asheville Brewing Co. and a nod to Black Ink Cascadian Dark Ale, Burial’s first packaged beer, which Asheville Brewing made possible back in 2013. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $16. Also available is The Old Black Hen Dark Sour with Plums (8 percent ABV), on sale in 500-milliliter bottles for $12 each.
- The next release from Hi-Wire Brewing‘s Sour & Wild Ale program will be a Wild Grape Ale (7.1 percent ABV), brewed with Malbec grape must from Northeast Georgia. 375 milliliter hand cork and cage bottles will be available exclusively in the brewery’s taprooms starting Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon for $12 each.
Small-batch beers
- Oskar Blues Brewery‘s weekly Tasty Tuesday release on Nov. 28 is Cranberry Mama’s Little Yella Pils.
- In addition to Griddle and Whence We Came, Burial has three new releases this week. Smorehammer Imperial Stout (1o percent ABV), made with dark malts, kettle-burned sugars, cocoa nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon and lactose sugar, arrives Wednesday, Nov. 29, followed by Waffles with Jeff Breakfast Stout (5 percent ABV), brewed with maple syrup, cinnamon and a dose of vanilla, on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Shattered Remains of Reality Coconut Imperial Stout (9.2 percent ABV), aged on more than 10 pounds per barrel of coconut, will be saved for Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Catawba Brewing Co. has three new offerings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 30, a Black Currant Sour (6.5 percent ABV) will be tapped at all its locations. Brewed with malted wheat, the beer was soured in the kettle with lactobacillus and given an addition of ripe black currants in secondary fermentation. Friday, Dec. 1, brings Friki Tiki Passion Fruit IPA (6.5 percent ABV), the sixth in the brewery’s monthly series of fruited IPAs, and Brown Bear Almond Joy (5.2 percent ABV), the second of three specialty variations of its flagship English Brown Ale, this one conditioned on almonds, cocoa nibs and toasted coconut.
- Thirsty Monk Brewery‘s Woodstove Winter Ale returns to both Thirsty Monk locations on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Belgian-style winter warmer was brewed using freshly grated nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and a hint of vanilla bean.
Special events
- **NEW** TreeRock Social, 760 Biltmore Ave., will have a soft opening Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4-10 p.m. Olive Catering Company food truck will be onsite serving dinner. As reported in September, the bar will have 22 taps, two of which will be dedicated to wine. Of the remaining taps, 60 percent will be occupied by ciders with 40 percent going to beer.
- The First Friday Tap Takeover at Whole Foods Market’s Tunnel Road Tap Haus takes place Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m., and features selections from Highland Brewing Co. Imperial Cold Mountain Winter Ale and Black Watch Double Chocolate Milk Stout will be available alongside Thunderstruck Coffee Porter, Gaelic Ale, Pilsner and IPA.
- Burial’s latest Off Topic program is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-5 p.m. Brewery representatives will be joined by those from Asheville Brewing, Zillicoah Beer Co. and Texas’ Idle Vine Brewery Co. to discuss the development of the Asheville beer scene and what it means to help evolve it. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a glass to keep, access to the talk and shared beers from all three breweries.
