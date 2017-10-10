Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases two extremely limited canned IPAs, Stay G-O-L-D and The Last Serenade , on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. with a line for wristbands forming at 3 p.m. Stay G-O-L-D IPA is a collaborative effort with Run The Jewels and Brooklyn-based Interboro Spirits and Ales. The Last Serenade is a DIPA brewed in collaboration with Heist Brewery, made with Motueka, Vic’s Secret and Ella hops. Customers will receive wristbands in the order in which they arrive at 3 p.m., and must be back in line at 4:45 p.m. to purchase cans. Neither beer will see distribution.

Highland Brewing Co. releases this year's batch of Thunderstruck Coffee Porter at the brewery on Friday, Oct. 13, beginning at noon. Thunderstruck will be available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles, with $1 from each draft pour going to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. Pisgah Brewing Co. releases this year's batch of Mole Stout on Friday, Oct. 13, at the brewery in Black Mountain starting at 2 p.m. Mole Stout combines a grain bill of five organic roasted malts with brewer's oats, then ages on raw cocoa nibs from French Broad Chocolates, raw Madagascar vanilla beans, raw cinnamon and fire-roasted guajillo, habanero and anchillo peppers. Pisgah Mole Stout will be available in 22-ounce bottles and on draft in the taproom, showing up at participating retailers the following week. The evening of the release will feature live music from Pisgah regulars Chalwa starting at 8 p.m.

Asheville Brewing Co. releases this year's batch of Ninjabread Man Porter on Friday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. at all three Asheville Brewing locations. Ninjabread Man, the brewery's flagship Ninja Porter (5.6 percent ABV) with the addition of fresh vanilla beans, toasted cinnamon sticks, raisins, molasses and caramelized ginger, will be available on draft and in 22-ounce bottles with distribution to follow.

Small-batch beers

Wedge Brewing Co. is currently pouring a new India Blonde Ale (4.1 percent ABV) at its Foundation taproom.

Burial Beer Co. releases three small-batch beers this week in addition to Stay G-O-L-D and The Final Serenade. Monday, Oct. 9 saw the return of The Rosary Belgian Export Stout (7.5 percent ABV) brewed with black and brown malts. On Tuesday, Oct. 10, The Pantheon Dunkleweizen will be tapped. A collaboration with White Labs, this 5 percent ABV dark German-style lager was brewed with White Labs' 611, a rare yeast found in an apple orchard on a Danish island. Skullsaw Porter, a 6 percent ABV porter brewed with 1,000 pounds of North Carolina potatoes, will return on Saturday, Oct. 14, alongside this year's iteration of The Separation of Light and Darkness Mixed Culture Ale. Made with North Carolina barley and wheat from Riverbend Malthouse and aged in Burial's Brunello Foudre, this beer is dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc hops and aged atop two pounds per gallon of fresh Carolina peaches. Catawba Brewing Co. releases Brown Bear Raspberry Brown Ale on Friday, Oct. 13, at all Catawba tasting rooms, with $1 from each pint sold donated to the Appalachian Bear Rescue for a month following the release.

Special events