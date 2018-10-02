Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 2-8

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Catawba Brewing Co. has a double-release from its new Barrel Series. BA Series #1 (Bourbon Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale) and BA Series #3 (Tequila Barrel-Aged DIPA) will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft.

and will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft. Bhramari Brewing Co. releases Above the Clouds (6.7 percent ABV), a milkshake IPA with lacuma, vanilla, and lactose, on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. The beer is a collaboration with Cincinnati’s Listermann Brewing Co. and will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Burial Beer Co. has three new releases this week. Wednesday, Oct. 3, brings the “final formulation” of Machete Mixed Culture Farmhouse Ale (6 percent ABV), made from oak-aged mixed-culture saison and hopped with Mandarina and Tettnang. Divine Beasts Foudre-Aged Jasmine Lager (4 percent ABV) will be released on Thursday, Oct. 4, and The Crucifix Belgian-style Tripel (8.8 percent ABV), this year bittered with Centennial and Hallertaur Blanc hops in the whirlpool, returns Saturday, Oct. 6.

(6 percent ABV), made from oak-aged mixed-culture saison and hopped with Mandarina and Tettnang. (4 percent ABV) will be released on Thursday, Oct. 4, and (8.8 percent ABV), this year bittered with Centennial and Hallertaur Blanc hops in the whirlpool, returns Saturday, Oct. 6. Catawba taps Creamsicle Milkshake IPA (8 percent ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 4, followed by Bourbon Barrel-Aged King Don’s Pumpkin Ale and Imperial King Don’s on Friday, Oct 5. The beers will be available at all four of its tasting rooms.

(8 percent ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 4, followed by and on Friday, Oct 5. The beers will be available at all four of its tasting rooms. On Friday, Oct. 5, Highland Brewing Co. releases I’m Corn-Fused, a pale ale brewed with Lemondrop and Citra hops and a touch of corn in the malt bill, and Space Force, a triple dry hopped New England IPA brewed with Simcoe, Citra, and Mosai hops and dry hopped with Simcoe, Citra and Simcoe lupulin powder.

Special events