Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Bold Rock Hard Cider releases Reaper on Thursday, Oct. 31. The cider has been steeped with Carolina Reaper and jalapeño peppers and is available exclusively in 25-ounce bottles at the taproom.
- Asheville Brewing Co. releases 2019 Ninjabread Man Porter (5.6% ABV) on Friday, Nov. 1, in 22-ounce bottles and on draft. The twist on the brewery’s Ninja Porter is, according to a press release, infused with “a concoction of vanilla, toasted cinnamon sticks, raisins, molasses and caramelized fresh ginger. Barnardsville’s Rayburn Farm grows much of the ginger.”
- Archetype Brewing releases 2019 Emotional Entanglement Guava Saison on Friday, Nov. 1, at both of its taprooms. The saison aged in French Oak red wine barrels for 11 months, then re-fermented in stainless tanks with an addition of guava. It will be available in 375 milliliter bottles.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring Wicked Ginger (4.8% ABV), made with an extra dose of organic ginger juice and a touch of turmeric for color.
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing is currently pouring Sirius’ Black IPA.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Blueberry-Mango Gose (4.8% ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 31, at all four of its taprooms.
