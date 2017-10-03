Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Saturday, Oct. 7, Burial Beer Co. releases Culture Keepers Festbier Lager, brewed in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available at Burial’s taproom and will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers
- Whistle Hop Brewing Co.‘s Coconut Curry IBA is currently on tap. The beer features additions of Ella and Motueka hops, toasted coconut, kaffir lime leaf, Haw Creek wildflower honey and curry spices blended by Blue Dream Curry House.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Thirsty Monk Brewery taps its Fall Harvest Ale at both Monk bars. The beer was brewed with locally sourced, pit-roasted cushaw and pie pumpkins, Patchwork Urban Farms sweet potatoes and a touch of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.
- On Thursday, Oct. 5, Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Red Rye IPA (5.8 percent ABV) at all its locations. Brewed with six specialty malts, the beer also features Simcoe and Amarillo hops.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases its Belgian Honey Pale Ale (5 percent ABV) on Friday, Oct. 6. It was brewed with Belgian yeast, fresh honey and Mandarina hops.
Special events
- Thirsty Monk hosts a Pumpkin Pint Night on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at its downtown bar. A wide variety of pumpkin beers will be on tap.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 5-8 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing offers a sneak peak of its upcoming Brett Saison with Passion Fruit and Hibiscus (out Saturday, Oct. 7, in 750-milliliter bottles and on draft) as part of October’s Sours on the Slope event. Set flights of Brett Saison with Passion Fruit and Hibiscus (5.9 percent ABV), Lupilin Powder Brett IPA (4.5 percent ABV), Single Barrel Series American Style Brett Farmhouse (5.5 percent ABV) and Barrel-aged Sour Pumpkin Ale (8.5 percent ABV) are $15 and will be paired with complementary snacks.
- On Friday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m., One World Brewing hosts a kick-off party to celebrate the return of Connect Buncombe’s Brewing for Greenways. DJ Brandon Audette and DJ Marley Carroll will carry the dance party through to 1 a.m. The brewery will accept donations for Connect Buncombe’s efforts throughout the day, and $1 for each pint of Ashevegas Pale Ale sold in the month of October benefits the organization.
