Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Burial Beer Co. releases Culture Keepers Festbier Lager, brewed in collaboration with Creature Comforts Brewing Co. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will be available at Burial’s taproom and will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Whistle Hop Brewing Co.‘s Coconut Curry IBA is currently on tap. The beer features additions of Ella and Motueka hops, toasted coconut, kaffir lime leaf, Haw Creek wildflower honey and curry spices blended by Blue Dream Curry House.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Thirsty Monk Brewery taps its Fall Harvest Ale at both Monk bars. The beer was brewed with locally sourced, pit-roasted cushaw and pie pumpkins, Patchwork Urban Farms sweet potatoes and a touch of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Red Rye IPA (5.8 percent ABV) at all its locations. Brewed with six specialty malts, the beer also features Simcoe and Amarillo hops.

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases its Belgian Honey Pale Ale (5 percent ABV) on Friday, Oct. 6. It was brewed with Belgian yeast, fresh honey and Mandarina hops.

Special events