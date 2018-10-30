Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, Nov. 2. From Darkness There is Light DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Enigma and Galaxy hops and Mosaic lupulin powder, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Our Hearts of Ruin Dry-Hopped Pils Lager (5.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Wai-Iti, Motueka and Citra, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.

On Friday, Nov. 2, Catawba Brewing Co. releases Deep State Baltic Porter (7.2 percent ABV) in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

(7.2 percent ABV) in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. Oskar Blues Brewery releases Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout (12.9 percent ABV) on Saturday, Nov. 3, in 19.2-ounce stovepipe cans and on draft. Also available that day, exclusively at the taproom, is Java Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout (12.9 percent ABV), featuring an infusion of Hotbox Roasters’ cold brew coffee.

Small-batch beers and ciders