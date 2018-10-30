Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, Nov. 2. From Darkness There is Light DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Enigma and Galaxy hops and Mosaic lupulin powder, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Our Hearts of Ruin Dry-Hopped Pils Lager (5.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Wai-Iti, Motueka and Citra, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.
- On Friday, Nov. 2, Catawba Brewing Co. releases Deep State Baltic Porter (7.2 percent ABV) in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.
- Oskar Blues Brewery releases Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout (12.9 percent ABV) on Saturday, Nov. 3, in 19.2-ounce stovepipe cans and on draft. Also available that day, exclusively at the taproom, is Java Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout (12.9 percent ABV), featuring an infusion of Hotbox Roasters’ cold brew coffee.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Oskar Blues releases Brevard Black IPA.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases Bourbon Barrel-Aged Chocolate Truffle Stout (9.8 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Oct. 30. The stout inspired by French Broad Chocolate’s London Fog truffle and made with cocoa nibs and Earl Grey tea was brewed in January and a portion was aged for nine months. Then on Friday, Nov. 2, Women Moving Mountains (4.6 percent ABV) will be tapped. The Belgian-style table beer was brewed in collaboration with Women AdvaNCe for the NC Women’s Summit.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Eurisko Beer Co. releases Tap Shackled Imperial Stout. The extremely limited supply was aged on toasted hazelnuts, cacao nibs and vanilla.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Red Beer with Blood Orange aka So Much Blood Orange and sCAMPer IPA (6.5 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial has seven new releases this week. Censured for Vices Foudre-Aged Pils Lager (6 percent ABV), a collaboration with Brewery Bhavana, will be released Wednesday, Oct. 31. Exclusives for the brewery’s Burnpile Harvest Fest are Feast From the Slaughter Double Barrel Barleywine (13 percent ABV), aged for over 15 months, first in Willet Bourbon Barrels and then again in renowned American Pinot Noir barrels; Dominions of Light Berliner Weiss with Estate-Grown Lemongrass (3.9 percent ABV), the first release of the brewery’s house solera-style mixed culture Berliner-style sour wheat ale, aged in steel for over 6 months; Labyrinth of the Moon Sour Ale with Native Maypop Passionfruit (6.5 percent ABV), an oak-aged mixed culture blonde ale aged upon hand-picked wild Maypop; Disciples of Evil DIPA with Carolina Muscadines (8.8 percent ABV), a version of its Evil Twin Brewing collaboration This Is Bob (double dry-hopped with Citra, Motueka and Idaho 7), aged upon muscadine grapes; The Allure of Total Darkness Dark Sour with Butternut Squash (7.2 percent ABV), aged in bourbon barrels for 10 months, then further aged on cinnamon, clove, allspice, chai spices, maple syrup and local, fire roasted butternut squash; and The Bad Luck Lullaby Sour Black Ale with Pinot Noir Wine and Pomace (11 percent ABV), a youthfully-blended ale from the brewery’s new wine program, aged for eight months in neutral oak barrels, then racked upon Pinot Noir pomace and blended with Pinot Noir natural fermented wine.
- Catawba taps Spicy Margarita Gose (5.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 1, at both of its Asheville locations. The beer features an addition of jalapeños in the kettle, and cayenne and lime to the fermenter. $1 from each 10-ounce pour sold will be donated to Asheville Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
