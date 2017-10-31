Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 30-Nov. 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Deep State Baltic Porter (7.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Nov. 3. Brewed at its Morganton production brewery, the beer will be available in five-state distribution, on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Small-batch beers

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Catawba taps a Passion Fruit Gose.

Special events