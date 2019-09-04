Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale (7.8% ABV) on Friday, Sept. 6, at all four of its locations. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. releases Liturgy of The Forever Silenced Triple IPA (10% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Enigma and Motueka, on Friday, Sept. 6. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20.

Small-batch beers and ciders