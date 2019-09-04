Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 3-9

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale (7.8% ABV) on Friday, Sept. 6, at all four of its locations. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. releases Liturgy of The Forever Silenced Triple IPA (10% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Enigma and Motueka, on Friday, Sept. 6. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Fermented Nonsense Brewing is currently pouring Jelly Donuthead, a tart beer brewed in collaboration with Biscuit Head, featuring fresh blackberries and the restaurant’s donuts and lemon curd, and Orange is the New Chocolate, a stout brewed with French Broad Chocolates’ cocoa nibs and blood orange puree.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged product being available the day of its release, Burial is currently pouring The Echoing Call of the Ever Creeping Sloth Pale Lager with Brettanomyces (5.4% ABV), hopped with Wai-Iti, Azacca and El Dorado; The Objects We Hold Dear Barrel-Aged Mixed Culture Saison Ale with Oolong Tea (7.4% ABV); The Perils of Living in Pretend Barrel-Aged Mixed Culture Ale with Second Use Cherries (9.4% ABV); and Ample Absurdity Foudre-Aged Breakfast Bock with Maple Syrup and Coffee (9% ABV).
- Catawba taps a Munich Dunkel (5.5% ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 5, at all four of its locations, and a Blueberry Hefeweizen Cask Beer on Saturday, Sept. 7, made with five gallons of local blueberries, exclusively at its South Slope and Charlotte locations.
