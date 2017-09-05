Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 5-11

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Saturday, Sept. 9, Burial Beer Co. holds a dual can release. Consequences of Humanity DIPA (8 percent ABV) is double dry-hopped with citra and citra lupulin powder and fermented with oranges. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $18 and will not see distribution. Also available is Adoration of the Mystic Lamb Brett IPA with Pineapple, liberally dry-hopped with Galaxy, fermented with 100 percent brettanomyces and bottle-conditioned with fruit nectar. It will be sold in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and see limited distribution.
- Bold Rock Hard Cider releases its Blood Orange Cider on Saturday, Sept. 9. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft in pints and for growler fills.
Small-batch beers
- i9PA (7.5 percent ABV), a collaboration between Asheville Brewing Co. and Industry Nine Componentry, returns for the fourth year on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. at the downtown and Merrimon Avenue Asheville Brewing locations. There will also be a 6 p.m. release party at Salvage Station with all the proceeds benefitting Asheville on Bikes and Connect Buncombe. Dry-hopped with Galaxy, El Dorado and Azacca, the beer will be sold on draft and in limited quantities of 22-ounce bottles exclusively at Salvage Station and Asheville Brewing locations.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Berliner Weisse (4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at all its locations. The German-style session beer is brewed with a significant portion of malted wheat, then soured in the kettle for three days with the brewery’s house lactobacillus culture followed by a short boil and fermentation.
- Wicked Weed Brewing‘s Pickin’ and Pullin’ Pumpkin Beer returns Saturday, Sept. 9.
- On Monday, Sept. 11, Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Brother Joe’s Coffee Stout. The beer is a twist on the brewery’s Brother Noah Belgian Stout, aged on medium-roast Pennycup Co. coffee beans.
Special events
- UpCountry Brewing Co. welcomes Savannah’s Southbound Brewing Co. to the Asheville market with a special event on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5-8 p.m. Beer from both breweries will be on tap, including a special collaborative beer, and Southbound pint glasses will be given away with each full pour purchased.
- Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria hosts a fundraiser for the N.C. Craft Beverage Museum on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m. For more details, read Tony Kiss’ article on the museum.
- Hops & Vines‘ monthly Homebrew Night takes place Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. Members of the local craft community are invited to bring a bottle of one of their creations — be it beer, wine, cider, mead, etc. — to share. Those without a homemade beverage are nonetheless invited to try what others have been making.
- There are three Find Your Pint events supporting the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation at local breweries and cideries this week. On Thursday, Sept. 7, Thirsty Monk Brewery releases its fall seasonal IPA, Trail Monk, and $1 from every full pour sold Sept. 7-10 at either Monk location benefits the foundation. On Friday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., Noble Cider debuts a special Parkway-inspired cider and $1 of every full pour will go to the Foundation until the batch is sold out. And also on Sept. 8, Highland Brewing Co. releases Parkway Pale and will donate $1 per pour to the foundation until the batch is gone.
- Thirsty Monk‘s eighth annual Thirsty Fest runs Monday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 16, at both Monk locations. The weeklong event features access to exciting beers rarely poured in Western North Carolina, plus special selections from local and regional neighbors. Check back soon for the complete tap list.
