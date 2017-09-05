Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 5-11

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Burial Beer Co. holds a dual can release. Consequences of Humanity DIPA (8 percent ABV) is double dry-hopped with citra and citra lupulin powder and fermented with oranges. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $18 and will not see distribution. Also available is Adoration of the Mystic Lamb Brett IPA with Pineapple , liberally dry-hopped with Galaxy, fermented with 100 percent brettanomyces and bottle-conditioned with fruit nectar. It will be sold in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and see limited distribution.

Bold Rock Hard Cider releases its Blood Orange Cider on Saturday, Sept. 9. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft in pints and for growler fills.

Small-batch beers

i9PA (7.5 percent ABV), a collaboration between Asheville Brewing Co. and Industry Nine Componentry, returns for the fourth year on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. at the downtown and Merrimon Avenue Asheville Brewing locations. There will also be a 6 p.m. release party at Salvage Station with all the proceeds benefitting Asheville on Bikes and Connect Buncombe. Dry-hopped with Galaxy, El Dorado and Azacca, the beer will be sold on draft and in limited quantities of 22-ounce bottles exclusively at Salvage Station and Asheville Brewing locations.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Berliner Weisse (4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at all its locations. The German-style session beer is brewed with a significant portion of malted wheat, then soured in the kettle for three days with the brewery's house lactobacillus culture followed by a short boil and fermentation.

(4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at all its locations. The German-style session beer is brewed with a significant portion of malted wheat, then soured in the kettle for three days with the brewery’s house lactobacillus culture followed by a short boil and fermentation. Wicked Weed Brewing‘s Pickin’ and Pullin’ Pumpkin Beer returns Saturday, Sept. 9.

returns Saturday, Sept. 9. On Monday, Sept. 11, Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Brother Joe’s Coffee Stout. The beer is a twist on the brewery’s Brother Noah Belgian Stout, aged on medium-roast Pennycup Co. coffee beans.

Special events