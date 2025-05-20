HOME DELIVERY
What’s new in food: Taste of Black Asheville and Asheville Beer Week

The Taste of Black Asheville brunch — one of this year’s GrindFest events — features dishes and drinks from local Black-owned restaurants. Also, Asheville Beer Week is underway with a full schedule of events and activities, leadership changes for Asheville Brewers Alliance, several new restaurants open in Asheville and Swannanoa while other businesses are reopening after post-Tropical Storm Helene closures and a local distillery wins a national award.

