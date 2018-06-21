Carolina Beer Guy: One World goes West

Asheville’s newest craft brewery has opened in West Asheville along the busy Haywood Road corridor.

On June 19, One World Brewing turned on the taps at its second location, across the street from Zia Taqueria and The Whale. The original One World brewery will remain open at 10 Patton Ave., just off Pack Square.

The new brewery has a “more neighborhood vibe, [and is] more community-oriented” than its downtown sibling, says brewer Brandon Audette. “This location came on the market, and it all kind of fell into place.”

The building was previously home to an auto shop and an art gallery. Audette says it took a year to rebuild with a 10-barrel brewing system in the basement, a tasting room at street level and a balcony in the rear.

The Haywood Road site also includes a large parking lot in the back, and there’s more room for live music. Most of the performances will take place indoors, though the back area will be used for event shows. The venue’s sound system also carries an interesting history. “We bought [it] from the old Altamont Theatre when they went out of business,” Audette says.

The new One World will have a full bar with liquor drinks and craft cocktails along with beer. In keeping with state law, it will operate as a private club with memberships sold at the door. Food trucks will be a regular sight, though Audette figures hungry customers will also visit the many nearby neighborhood restaurants. “I think we can all benefit from each other,” he says.

The second location will turn out such beers as saisons, IPAs, pale ales and a hemp ale. The downtown brewery’s 1.5-barrel system will likely be used for more experimental beer styles. “That location is not going anywhere,” Audette says. “That taproom is one of a kind. I want to start a barrel program there.”

For now, the beer will be available exclusively on draft, though customers may buy growlers to take home. One World also plans to sell kegs to restaurants and taprooms.

One World Brewing is at 520 Haywood Road. Tasting room hours are noon-midnight Monday-Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. For more details, visit oneworldbrewing.com.