County provides road map for Asheville restaurants to reopen

Posted on by Justin McGuire
BACK IN BUSINESS: Nine Mile's Biltmore Park location reopened Oct. 9. Locations in Montford and West Asheville remain closed. Photo courtesy of Nine Mile

Asheville restaurants that have been without running water since Tropical Storm Helene hit on Sept. 27 will have the chance to reopen if they can demonstrate a reliable source of water for cooking, hand washing and more.

Buncombe County and the state have created an emergency operations plan (EOP) application for restaurants and other establishments that prepare and sell food. The two-page document is a streamlined version of the lengthy form the state normally requires restaurants to fill out when they are without water.

“It really just gets to the nuts and bolts of what you need to have in place if you want to open up,” Felissa Vazquez, the county’s environmental health supervisor, told restaurant operators during an Oct. 9 Zoom call.

Even so, some restaurant operators say the process of providing a temporary water source is too cumbersome for them to consider reopening before the City of Asheville restores service. What they need, they say, is financial help.

Eateries that apply for an EOP must specify what their water source will be before they can get approved. If they are using bottled water, for instance, they must provide receipts or name the company it was purchased from, Vazquez says.

“If the water is going to sit for more than two or three days, just know that the residual chlorine is no longer there to consider that water safe,” she explained. “So we don’t want to bring a big tanker truck that’s going to sit there with this water for a week or two weeks. Just be mindful about how you are obtaining your water and make sure you have an approved water source.”

Among other things, restaurants also have to explain how they will provide ice if they are planning to serve it to customers and must describe their hand-washing setup. If they are providing dine-in service, they are required to say where customers will go to the restroom.

The state is providing inspectors to review applications. Once an application is approved, county inspectors will visit the restaurant to give a final OK. “They don’t really know what’s here, so it’s fair that they want us to make sure that you do have a tanker, that you have that potable water on site.”

Meghan Rogers, executive director of the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR), praised the efforts of the county and state.

“I think they’ve worked hard to prioritize food safety and food handling while also offering some flexibility so that restaurants can bring some of their team members back to work,” she says.

The county could not provide numbers about how many establishments had applied or been approved for an EOP.

‘A nonstarter’

But some establishments are not planning to start selling food again until water service is back. That could take several more weeks as the City of Asheville works to repair catastrophic damage to its water system.

“As far as Old Europe stands right now, we’re not trying to open up,” says Abby Moore, general manager of the Broadway pastry shop. “You have to go through the emergency operation plan process, and it would be way too much of a hassle for us.”

Since the day after the storm, Old Europe has been giving out free food and coffee (prepared with bottled water) and acting as a distribution hub for donated supplies. The state does not require food service establishments to have a permit if they are giving away food for free, says Jessica Silver, the county’s environmental health program manager.

Aaron Thomas co-owns Nine Mile, a Caribbean-influenced restaurant with three locations. On Oct. 9, he was able to reopen the Biltmore Park site, which has running water.

“We had a record-breaking night, so the community really came out and supported us,” he says. “And I hope  it’s the same way going forward because one night of record-breaking business won’t pay the bills.”

Thomas is not planning to reopen his Montford and West Asheville restaurants until water is restored. The logistics of bringing in a temporary water supply are not realistic, he says.

“To me it’s, it’s a nonstarter,” Thomas says. “When you’re pumping out 300 covers a night in a fast-paced, busy restaurant, that doesn’t work. We need to stay closed until we can get back up and running to normal.”

Thomas says restaurants affected by Helene need grants to help them stay afloat financially. Loans like those that were available during the COVID-19 pandemic will not suffice.

“October is our busiest month, so to lose that at Montford and West Asheville is a really big deal,” he says. “Why should we have to go in debt to keep functioning as a business that provides jobs for people when this wasn’t our fault?”

AIR’s Rogers says the organization is exploring ways it can help support restaurants and employees financially, though it doesn’t have a plan in place yet.

“I am deeply concerned for our restaurant employees,” she says. “October is traditionally a very busy month for them and helps sustain them through the slower winter months.”

Rogers says the restaurant industry, at a time when it is dealing with its own problems, has stepped up in a big way by giving free meals and providing water and supplies to the community.

“I have been absolutely blown away, but not surprised, by the generosity that I see from our restaurant community. They are doing what they do best, and that’s feed people.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Justin McGuire
Justin McGuire is a UNC Chapel Hill graduate with more than 30 years of experience as a writer and editor. His work has appeared in The Sporting News, the (Rock Hill, SC) Herald and various other publications. Follow me @jmcguireMLB
View all posts by Justin McGuire →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.