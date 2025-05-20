ButterPunk rocks the RAD with coffee, biscuits and baked goods 

ButterPunk rang the breakfast bell two hours before the festival’s 10 a.m. kickoff — good news for the people at the door eager to get their hands on one of pastry chef Beth Kellerhals’ butter bomb biscuits, made famous during her four years of residency at local tailgate markets.

Standing at the register was Kellerhals’ partner, friend and fellow pastry chef, Dana Amromin.

“Opening day was a zoo!” recalls Amromin with delight. “People all over the dining room, out the door and down the sidewalk. It was wild.”

By noon, everything was sold out; the second day of business was a repeat of the first.

Kellerhals moved to Asheville in 2019 after attending college in South Carolina, studying abroad in China, then going to pastry school in Chicago, followed by a stint in Los Angeles, where she worked for (now celebrity chefs) Brooke Williamson and Roy Choi. Quite unintentionally, she found her biscuit groove at Smorgasburg open air market in LA and developed a pimento cheese scone with a chef from Raleigh.

Scones and biscuits went on hold when Kellerhals moved to Asheville to help develop French Broad Chocolates’ ice cream program. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she pulled out her specialties and debuted as Good Gravy Bakes in 2021 at the East Asheville Tailgate Market. “I brought everything in packs of four and sold out in half an hour. I didn’t see that coming,” she recalls.

Kellerhals gave Amromin her first job out of Le Cordon Bleu’s pastry program at Williamson’s Beechwood restaurant in 2010. A few years later, Amromin moved to Seattle to run the creamery program for Cupcake Royale, then was pastry sous chef for Rachel Yang’s restaurant group.