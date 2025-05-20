HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

ButterPunk rocks the RAD with coffee, biscuits and baked goods 

BUTTERED UP: From left, pastry chefs Dana Amromin and Beth Kellerhals launched their biscuit and coffee concept, ButterPunk, this month on Depot Street, eight months after the space was flooded by Tropical Storm Helene. Photo by Caleb Johnson

The early birds get the biscuits at ButterPunk. The new Depot Street coffee shop and bakery held its grand opening on May 10 as part of the upper River Arts District’s RAD Renaissance celebration.

ButterPunk rang the breakfast bell two hours before the festival’s 10 a.m. kickoff — good news for the people at the door eager to get their hands on one of pastry chef Beth Kellerhals’ butter bomb biscuits, made famous during her four years of residency at local tailgate markets.

Standing at the register was Kellerhals’ partner, friend and fellow pastry chef, Dana Amromin.

“Opening day was a zoo!” recalls Amromin with delight. “People all over the dining room, out the door and down the sidewalk. It was wild.”

By noon, everything was sold out; the second day of business was a repeat of the first.

Kellerhals moved to Asheville in 2019 after attending college in South Carolina, studying abroad in China, then going to pastry school in Chicago, followed by a stint in Los Angeles, where she worked for (now celebrity chefs) Brooke Williamson and Roy Choi. Quite unintentionally, she found her biscuit groove at Smorgasburg open air market in LA and developed a pimento cheese scone with a chef from Raleigh.

Scones and biscuits went on hold when Kellerhals moved to Asheville to help develop French Broad Chocolates’ ice cream program. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she pulled out her specialties and debuted as Good Gravy Bakes in 2021 at the East Asheville Tailgate Market. “I brought everything in packs of four and sold out in half an hour. I didn’t see that coming,” she recalls.

Kellerhals gave Amromin her first job out of Le Cordon Bleu’s pastry program at Williamson’s Beechwood restaurant in 2010. A few years later, Amromin moved to Seattle to run the creamery program for Cupcake Royale, then was pastry sous chef for Rachel Yang’s restaurant group.

Amromin gave Asheville a short whirl in 2022, returned to LA then moved to WNC permanently with partner Leo Zimmer (also a pastry chef) in 2024, finding her sweet spot at Potential New Boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Kellerhals had tired of markets. “I wanted a place where people could come inside, and I could hold their baby,” she says with a laugh.

The place — 372 Depot St. — presented itself in February 2024. She signed the lease in July, Amromin became a partner in August, and they began the buildout shortly before Tropical Storm Helene stepped in. Fortunately, they had not yet installed equipment, decorated or furnished the first-floor space, which took on 5 feet of water when the RAD flooded. After cleanup was completed in January, the team began the transformation

People arriving at ButterPunk are greeted with cheery bursts of color, whimsy and kitsch — “Betsy Johnson was our design North Star,” says Kellerhals. The main room is awash in pink, with nods to Kellerhals’ love for all things Chinese and British, an enormous octopus chandelier strung with paper lan- terns (installed by Zimmer), retro bar stools, wooden chairs sourced from Zambra’s basement (refurbished by Zimmer) and a large community table. A giant pink-framed mirror in the bathroom evokes a portal to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The menu offers four biscuit sandwiches with more to come, while the antique pastry case displays sweet and savory scones, cookies, short- bread, cakes and pies. Kellerhals says the strong coffee program, which features beans from women-owned roasters, was crucial to her vision.

“The day we opened, so many of my market customers came in, and I was teary all day,” she says. “I really feel the love here.”

ButterPunk is at 372 Depot St. Hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday-Monday. Follow ButterPunk at avl.mx/e9k.

366 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West

Twitter

View all posts by Kay West

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login