MANNA FoodBank launches donation and distribution center

Press release from MANNA FoodBank:

In response to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Helene, MANNA FoodBank is launching a critical donation and distribution effort to support those affected across Western North Carolina. Starting today, October 1, 2024, MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give.

Donation and Distribution Schedule:

Location : Farmers Market

570 Brevard Road

Asheville, NC 28806

(Parking lot to the left, just past Jesse Israel Nursery)

:

Items We Need:

Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener)

Bottled water

Baby and toddler formula and food

Diapers

“We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out wanting to help after our communities have been so severely affected by the storm,” said Claire Neal, CEO of MANNA FoodBank. “Now we are thrilled to have a distribution site, thanks to the incredible staff at NC Department of Agriculture who are providing the WNC Farmers Market, to help us get much-needed resources out to our neighbors in need.”

This is just the beginning of MANNA’s ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. Further updates will be shared as additional steps are planned.

For more details, please contact:

Micah Chrisman

Director of Marketing & Communications at MANNA FoodBank

816-267-1996

About MANNA FoodBank