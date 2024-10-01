MANNA FoodBank launches donation and distribution center

Press release from MANNA FoodBank:
In response to the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Helene, MANNA FoodBank is launching a critical donation and distribution effort to support those affected across Western North Carolina. Starting today, October 1, 2024, MANNA will be accepting specific food, water, and supply donations from corporations, grocery stores, vendors, and individuals with extra resources to give.Donation and Distribution Schedule:
- Location: Farmers Market
570 Brevard Road
Asheville, NC 28806
(Parking lot to the left, just past Jesse Israel Nursery)
- October 1, 2024: Donations will be accepted all day (8:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
- October 2-5, 2024:
- Donation Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Distribution Hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMItems We Need:
- Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener)
- Bottled water
- Baby and toddler formula and food
- Diapers“We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out wanting to help after our communities have been so severely affected by the storm,” said Claire Neal, CEO of MANNA FoodBank. “Now we are thrilled to have a distribution site, thanks to the incredible staff at NC Department of Agriculture who are providing the WNC Farmers Market, to help us get much-needed resources out to our neighbors in need.”This is just the beginning of MANNA’s ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. Further updates will be shared as additional steps are planned.For more details, please contact:Micah ChrismanDirector of Marketing & Communications at MANNA FoodBank816-267-1996About MANNA FoodBankMANNA FoodBank is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Western North Carolina since 1983. As an accredited member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, the mission of MANNA FoodBank is to involve, educate, and unite people in the work of ending hunger in Western North Carolina. MANNA works with over 300 community-based nonprofit food assistance partner agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties including the Qualla Boundary and distributed 21.1 million pounds of food in 2023/2024. MANNA is a nonpartisan organization committed to sharing facts and information about issues related to hunger in Western North Carolina and how they affect those we serve. For more information, visit MANNAFoodbank.org, or call 828-299-FOOD.
