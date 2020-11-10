Grocery stores give more during the holiday season

Posted on by Kay West
LEADERS OF THE PACK: Food Lion employees suited up in October to restock four local food pantries. Photo courtesy of Food Lion

Grocery stores have long partnered with organizations on the front lines of fighting hunger. Now, with winter approaching and the coronavirus pandemic heightening food insecurity, some grocers are stepping up their giving to help meet the increasing need.

Through its Food Lion Feeds program, the North Carolina-based Food Lion grocery chain has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014. The company’s efforts assist 30 Feeding America partner food banks throughout the organization’s Southeast and Mid-Atlantic service area, including MANNA FoodBank, which serves agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties.

In response to growing need, Food Lion recently committed additional resources to aid WNC food pantries, according to Kelly Powell, the company’s external communications specialist. In October, employees gathered products from store warehouses to restock pantries in Cullowhee, Cherokee, Nebo and Asheville.

In November, Food Lion will donate much-needed shelving to MANNA for its warehouse facilities and $20,000 in gift cards for the MANNA Packs for Kids program, which provides packs of food to over 5,000 WNC schoolchildren every Friday throughout the school year.

MANNA FoodBank has also enjoyed a 30-year partnership with Ingles Markets, headquartered in Asheville. “Ingles has been our No. 1 food donor all of those years and is a really significant partner to us in the work of ending hunger in WNC,” says MANNA CEO Hannah Randall.  “We operate a reclaim center for them where we get over 3 million pounds of food a year. They donate bread and bakery items to us and provide funds.”

The annual Ingles Giving Tree, which for 27 years kicked off the holiday season with the construction of a giant tree of food in the Asheville Mall atrium, and a simultaneous food drive for MANNA are being reconceived for 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, Ingles will provide a financial contribution of $25,000, and between Nov. 23 and Jan. 3, Ingles shoppers in all WNC stores can buy laminated ornaments for $5 or $10 to represent the donation of 20 or 40 meals, respectively.

The ornaments will be hung throughout the holiday season on a live tree outdoors at Asheville Outlets mall. And as she does every year, Laura Ingle will light the tree the Monday evening before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

For details, visit mannafoodbank.org.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Grocery stores give more during the holiday season

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Until the City of Asheville gets better leadership our donations within the city/ county have CEASED. CANCEL your donations and DEMAND better LEADERS !!!

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.