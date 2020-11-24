Jon and Carrieann Schneider praise the region’s collaborative spirit

“We’re so thankful for each other! Marriage and raising children can be challenging on its own, but throw in a business, a farm and working together behind the bar — we know we’re lucky to be true partners. We’re also grateful that Sideways is a part of the thriving WNC beer scene; it’s such a welcoming community and it’s wonderful to work with peers that foster collaboration instead of competition. Often times it seems there is a great deal that divides us, but customers and neighbors have shown there’s more that connects us. Through their support of us and our Tip Our Community program, they have allowed us to donate significantly more to local charities and organizations this year than last.” – Jon and Carrieann Schneider, owners of Sideways Farm & Brewery

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.