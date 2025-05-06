 La Tropical ice cream and snack shop hits the sweet and salty spots

It’s easy to spot the first-timers at La Tropical Ice Cream y Antojitos, a small shop that opened in late February in Town & Country Square in Woodfin. They’re the ones quizzically pondering the menu that covers one full wall, featuring a colorful photograph of each dish accompanied by equally colorful descriptions.

Most probably recognize the standard banana split, as well as the Tres Marias sundae — vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream scoops topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, wafer cookies and a cherry.

Possibly less familiar are the Pina Loca — an upright, scooped-out pineapple filled with fresh pineapple, a whole mango, gummy candies and a fruit bar, then topped with popular chili-lime Mexican seasoning powder Tajin and its sauce version, Chamoy.

People who come in for an ice cream cone or paleta — fresh fruit- or dairy-based Mexican ice pops — may be puzzled by the savory options. Chicharron preparado, for example — floured, fried chicharron topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, mayonnaise, sliced avocado, sour cream, pickled pork rind, cotija cheese and Valentina sauce.

Lenora Hernandez, who has worked the counter at La Tropical since it opened, smiles as she explains that antojitos means snacks, and the concept of selling sweet and salty items in the same store is common in Mexico. So is the multitude of ingredients. “We put a lot of stuff on things,” she says. “The chicharron preparado is a very typical snack.”

When La Tropical first opened, she says, most of the clientele was Mexican. But now about half of the customers are non-Mexican, as was the case on a recent busy Sunday afternoon. Many discovered the shop through its retail neighbors Taqueria Fast, Tortillas la Regia, Mabel Bakery, Sweet Elegance Bakery and Pastimes Comics & Games.

Though La Tropical doesn’t yet have a social media presence, it has gained attention from satisfied customers who have posted about it on their Facebook and Instagram pages; that’s how Tammy Flanigan-Bryson first found it. The Weaverville resident, a frequent diner at Taqueria Fast, made a beeline for La Tropical when a friend posted some photos of it on Facebook.

When Xpress visited, she had a coffee milkshake for her wife, Dawn, in one hand and a vaso de fruta for herself in the other. “It’s your choice of fresh fruit — I have mango, cantaloupe and watermelon — with lime juice, Tajin and Chamoy. It’s sour, salty, sweet and spicy. I never would have thought of something like that. Now I crave it.”

Flanigan-Bryson is also a huge fan of the esquite — corn in a cup with lime juice, crumbled cotija cheese and Tajin. “I can make a meal of that,” she says.



The freshly made aguas frescas drinks are a La Tropical specialty, and the fresas con crema — fresh sliced strawberries covered with cream and topped with whipped cream — is one of the menu’s most popular items.

Ice cream — made by Anny’s Ice Cream Factory in Franklin — can be ordered by the cup, cone or waffle bowl, and the shop’s cooler is stocked with at least two dozen flavors, from vanilla and rocky road to soursop and corn. “Mexicans like mango sorbet and pecan best,” says Hernandez. “Americans ask to sample flavors like corn or cheese, but Oreo is the one they order.”

La Tropical Ice Cream y Antojitos is at 175 Weaverville Road, Woodfin. Visit avl.mx/erf for hours.